Mitch McConnell may conduct Trump Senate trial without articles of impeachment: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may be preparing to conduct a Senate trial before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially sends articles of impeachment to the Senate.

After impeaching President Donald Trump, the House has been withholding articles of impeachment to pressure McConnell into crafting a fair trial with witnesses.

But Politico reported on Thursday that Pelosi’s gambit may not pay off because McConnell can likely conduct a Senate trial without articles of impeachment.

From Politico:

ELI HONIG, a former federal prosecutor and CNN analyst, described it this way when Jake appeared with him on SiriusXM the other day: The Constitution stipulates other instances when things must be “transmitted” to the Senate — such as the ratified results of the electoral college vote. It never says anything like that when it comes to impeachment. So, McConnell can hold a trial without the articles. The majority leader has been mum about his intentions thus far, but has said that impeachment will lead to acquittal — something nearly all Capitol watchers believe.

Politico noted that Republican senators who have expressed “discomfort” over a predetermined Senate trial have not gone so far as to outline demands for McConnell.

“Discomfort is a feeling, not a strategy or demand,” Politico pointed out.