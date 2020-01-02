Mitch McConnell ‘underestimated both Pelosi and the tolerance of the American people for Trump’s criminality’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Daily Beast this Thursday, David R. Lurie tackled the question of why “moderate” Republican lawmakers are hesitant to speak out against “Mitch McConnell’s scheme to undermine the Constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s upcoming removal trial.” According to him, it’s because they’re scared of losing the support of their party’s loyal Trump voters.
“…if they vote to acquit [Trump] after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further implicate the president in a scheme to undermine the next election (and an ally under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia), they risk losing the support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of Republicans’ own creation, and it’s becoming more excruciating every day,” Lurie writes.
Lurie then cites House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate unless they hold a fair trial, and the dismissive response her move invited from Senate Republicans.
“Some of them bragged off-the-record to reporters that Pelosi was out of her depth, and didn’t understand what a master of the Senate McConnell is, particularly when it comes to preventing things from happening in the upper chamber.” But that was a gross miscalculation their part, according to Lurie, who writes that “it has since become increasingly clear that McConnell is the latest of many men of power in the GOP to underestimate both Pelosi, and to overestimate the tolerance of the American people for presidential criminality.”
“Washington Republicans spent the days following the impeachment hearings focused on political maneuvering, and seemed to forget the virtually undisputed evidence of a massive criminal scheme directed by the president that had emerged before Congress.”
Read the full piece over at The Daily Beast.
Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t
As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.
Rep. Duncan Hunter did NOT resign during the pro forma session just now. #CA50
— Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) January 2, 2020
Mother and two daughters investigated over German zoo fire which killed dozens of monkeys
A mother and her two daughters have turned themselves in to police over a blaze which killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in Germany on New Year's Eve, police confirmed Thursday.
The three women are being investigated for setting off banned flying lanterns to celebrate the New Year, Gerd Hoppmann, head of the Krefeld criminal police, said at a press conference.
The 60-year-old mother and her two adult daughters handed themselves in to police on Wednesday after hearing of the fire on local radio, Hoppmann said.
He said they "seemed like sensible and responsible people" who had shown "courage" in coming forward.