Mitt Romney uninvited to right-wing CPAC conference after voting for a fair impeachment trial

The right-wing political action committee CPAC disinvited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from any involvement in their conference.

Romney joined with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in voting to support witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Like a child storming out of the sandbox with their toys, CPAC attacked the former Republican presidential candidate who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 with over 62 percent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

By contrast, President Donald Trump struggled to get above 45 percent in 2016.

Romney hasn’t responded to the comment, though he isn’t likely to care given his strong support in his home state.

You can see the statement from CPAC director Matt Schlapp below:

BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020