Mitt Romney whines he’s bored and doesn’t care about impeachment because ‘no one is watching’

It’s clear some U.S. Senators are continuing to breach the oath they took to be impartial and consider the impeachment professionally, according to CNN reporter Mike Warren.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was once seen as an independent thinker, proved he’s over it, when he lamented to other senators he wanted to go home because no one is paying any attention anyway.
Speaking to Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who has already admitted that Trump is guilty but he doesn’t care, Romney was overheard complaining during the last break.
“I think we’ve got another 6 hours,” said Braun.
“Oh jeez. No one’s watching!” Romney whined.
Later on, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said something to Romney, who responded, “I’m dying, I’m dying!”
If Romney is having such a hard time paying attention or keeping his oath, he can recuse himself from participating and voting in the impeachment and go home.
