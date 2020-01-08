Quantcast
Mnuchin begs Democrats to wait until after the election to disclose how much the Secret Service spends on Trump’s travel

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is imploring Democrats to change draft legislation that would disclose how much the Secret Service spends securing President Donald Trump’s travel, so that the information is only made public after the presidential election.

The disclosure requirement is part of a broader bipartisan bill that would transfer control of the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department.

Originally founded in 1865 as an anti-counterfeiting agency and only later acquiring its modern role in presidential security detail, the Secret Service has historically operated as an arm of the Treasury Department, but in the wake of the 9/11 attacks was reorganized under the newly-created Department of Homeland Security.

Mnuchin himself has spearheaded the effort to move the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department, arguing that it would make the agency more effective — but he strongly opposes the Democratic efforts, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), to strengthen transparency.

Questions have swirled about the cost of Trump’s travel since he took office, spurred in large part by his frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida. According to the Government Accountability Office, Trump’s first four trips to Mar-a-Lago cost the Secret Service roughly $1.3 million each.


Former GOP chair reveals why Republicans like Mike Lee are breaking from Trump on war with Iran

January 8, 2020

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained on Wednesday why Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are willing to split from President Donald Trump on the issue of war with Iran.

Michael Steele, who served as Lt. Governor in Maryland prior to leading the Republica Party, was interviewed Wednesday by MSNBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."

"Michael Steele, what I find interesting about his base on this one is like, 90% of the time the base just basically says whatever he says and blindly follow," Todd noted. "Not on this."

‘A huge deal’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down implications of GOP senator splitting with Trump after briefing on Iran

January 8, 2020

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was surprised after conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the administration after receiving a briefing on why President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

The host played a clip of Lee talking to reporters.

Lee said it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served on the United States Senate."

