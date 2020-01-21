Mohammed bin Salman’s phone responsible for hack of Jeff Bezos’ phone: report
According to a new report from The Guardian, billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s cellphone was hacked in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message that apparently originated from the personal account of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Guardian reports that an encrypted message sent “from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman” possibly contained a malicious file that “infiltrated” Bezos’s phone. The message was sent after the two men were reportedly having a “seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange” when the unsolicited file was sent on May 1 of that year.
While large amounts of data were extracted from Bezos’s phone as a result of the attack, The Guardian does not know the nature of the data extracted or how it was used.
The government of Saudi Arabia has been implicated in the targeted killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October of the same year the malicious file was sent. Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post.
Read the full report over at The Guardian.
It's 'near-certain' Saudi crown prince hacked Jared Kushner's phone and 'had secret access' for years: reporter
The House of Saud crown prince was implicated in the hacking of Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's cell phone in a bombshell new report in The Guardian.
"The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone "hacked" in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian. The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world's richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis," The Guardian reported.
Susan Collins makes no promises on hearing witnesses — after voting with the GOP against them
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) voted down the measure to guarantee witnesses would be heard so that the House of Representatives can try the case of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
In a statement after her vote, her office sent out a statement saying she is "likely to support witnesses," but made no promises.
She tried to claim that she fully supports the 1999 model of impeachment and that's why she supports the vote after the fact. As the House argued, the rules have already diverged considerably from the 1999 impeachment rules. Collins hasn't said that she opposes those new McConnell rules that are so different from 1999.
