Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77
Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his family said Wednesday, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia.
He died late Tuesday with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side at his home in north London.
“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” his family said in a statement.
Jones directed some of the comedy troupe’s most-loved works, including the 1979 movie “Life Of Brian”, about a man mistaken for the Son of God, which sparked criticism from the Church.
Playing Brian’s mother, Mandy Cohen, he memorably delivered the line “Now, you listen here! He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”
He appeared as a variety of characters in the television series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”, and was known for his performances in drag.
His family — wife Anna and children Bill, Sally, Siri — said he had fought an “extremely brave but always good-humored battle” with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
“We lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words, ‘lovingly frosted with glucose’,” they added.
‘A trifecta of untruth’: CNN fact checker busts Trump lawyers for multiple impeachment trial lies
President Donald Trump's attorneys made multiple false claims during Tuesday's impeachment trial, and CNN fact checker Daniel Dale was on top of all of them.
During a Wednesday morning segment with CNN's John Berman, Dale dissected and exposed the multiple untruths spouted by the president's legal team made during the opening of the impeachment trial that included frequently debunked claims about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives.
Trump insists China telling truth about deadly coronavirus: ‘It’s going to be just fine’
President Donald Trump says he trusts China’s President Xi Jinping is being truthful about a deadly coronavirus that has now reached the United States.
Trump insisted the situation was under control, after the coronavirus has killed nine in China and been confirmed in one case in the U.S., the president told CNBC.
“We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”
