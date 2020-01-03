MSNBC’s Katy Tur breaks down why nobody should trust Donald Trump’s claims about Suleimani
In Nov. 2011, then-businessman Donald Trump attacked then-President Barack Obama for starting a war with Iran to get reelected. It was one of many reasons that MSNBC host Katy Tur explained no one should trust the president when it comes to the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani.
In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011
Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012
Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Of course, Obama never started a war with Iran, in fact, he and his team negotiated a peace treaty with them. Trump, by contrast, has launched this attack and sent an additional 8,000 troops to the Middle East less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.
“Donald Trump has always been very good at projecting. Could we call this future projection?” Tur asked the “Meet the Press” panel on Friday. “I’m taking this seriously because Donald Trump has always been very literal. When he says something, he’s literal. He means what he says. And I don’t think — he doesn’t speak with a lot of nuance. He’s not playing three-dimensional chess. I think it’s a fair question with everything we’ve seen whether the president thought this was a good idea for his election year.”
NBC News senior politics editor Beth Fouhy recalled in the 1990s when former President Bill Clinton was running for reelection, that there was a military action that prompted the criticism that he was going to “wag the dog.” At the same time, the film was released by the same name, depicting a president who manufactures a war to increase his poll numbers for reelection.
Fouhy said that Democrats haven’t said that after this action.
“We haven’t heard that this time. There are a lot of questions about why Donald Trump did what he did,” she continued. “You haven’t heard anybody yet say he’s doing this to distract from impeachment. At this point people are accepting on its face he felt the need to do this however strategically he does it.”
Watch the full discussion below:
