MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace nails Trump’s defenders: ‘Not only has no one said he wouldn’t do this — no one has said he didn’t do this’
As the impeachment trial took an afternoon break, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace made the point that neither the White House legal team nor the president’s Republican allies are defending what he did.
Typically, when someone is the defendant in a trial they work to defend themselves. That is different, in President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
“It is amazing. This is where this is. Not only has no one said he wouldn’t do this, no one said he didn’t do this,” noted Wallace.
Maya Wiley, a legal analyst and professor at The New School for Social Research, explained that the president’s White House team of lawyers seems to have decided on that spin as their argument.
“That’s the amazing thing!” said host Chris Matthews, as the panel laughed. “The other guy. I’m sorry, Jay Sekulow, started off by saying, ‘he never did anything wrong’ and he didn’t say, ‘he didn’t do this.’ That’s an amazing thing to be missed. He didn’t say, ‘he didn’t do this. He didn’t cut this deal to screw [Volodymyr] Zelensky. He didn’t do this.'”
Wiley held up the White House brief noting that Trump’s team made exactly the point that the House Democrats are making to the Senate.
“Either you have to stipulate to the facts, which are that he did it,” said Wiley. “And this brief really is saying he did it. I mean, if you read it in plain language, ‘he did it. He just shouldn’t be impeached for it.’ I think the only argument to make in the absence of evidence to do what you’re saying, Chris, which is to say, ‘he is a good guy, he wouldn’t do what you’re accusing him of.'”
WATCH: House Dem trolls Trump at impeachment by citing a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by Biden
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) on Thursday used a Fox News poll to establish President Donald Trump's motive for wanting to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate impeachment trial.
In arguing that Trump's sole motivation for requesting that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden was to help with his own reelection campaign, she showed polls from the president's favorite cable news network that showed him getting absolutely crushed by the former vice president.
"The chart on the screen shows a Fox News poll emphasizing... that from March through December, Vice President Biden had consistently led President Trump in national polls by significant margins," she said. "Beginning around March, Vice President Biden is beating the president in polls, even on Fox News. In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy, and... that is when the president gets worried."
Conservatives are finally waking up to the fact that Republican tax plans hurt them: columnist
Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen thinks that conservatives are finally waking up to the idea that the Republican's tax policies don't benefit the bottom line for their families.
It has been 16 years since Thomas Frank published his book What's the Matter with Kansas, which makes the case that Republicans consistently vote against their own economic interest because they're distracted by issues like LGBT equality and abortion. Since then, Republicans have continued to push tax plans that support the "trickle-down economics" theory that giving huge tax benefits to the top percent of wage earners and to corporations.
‘Sopranos’ actress Sciorra tells Weinstein trial: ‘He raped me’
"The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra's voice cracked as she told a court Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was having "a seizure" and caused her to self-harm.
In emotional testimony at Weinstein's trial, Sciorra described how he barged into her New York apartment late at night in the early 1990s and attacked her while she was wearing a nightgown.
"It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't really even know what was happening," the 59-year-old said.
Sciorra faced the jury as she held her hands above her head and clasped her wrists to demonstrate how Weinstein, then three times her weight, held her down on her bed and sexually assaulted her.