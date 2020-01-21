Nadler destroys McConnell – accuses top Republican of ‘debating whether you should have a cover-up’ in heated speech

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Tuesday morning went on the attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing the Kentucky Republican of orchestrating a “cover up” in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“To be debating whether you should have the evidence admitted, to be debating whether you should allow witnesses, is to be debating whether you should have a cover-up,” Chairman Nadler accused.

McConnell late Monday released the rules under which the Senate will try the President, starting this week, for the high crimes and misdemeanors of abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Those rules force votes on nearly every aspect, including whether or not to take up the issue of whether or not to allow witnesses.

The rules also force a vote on each and every document that would be submitted into evidence. By contrast, the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton automatically allowed the evidence the House had included in its impeachment to be submitted to the Senate.