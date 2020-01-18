Neo-Nazi arrested by FBI in terror plot before his comrades tried to kill him for being ‘stupid’ and incompetent’: report

On Saturday, CBC News reported that several members of a white supremacist group called The Base have been arrested in Georgia and Wisconsin. This comes one day after another set of raids in Maryland and Delaware that caught Patrik Mathews, a former reservist from Manitoba who crossed into the United States illegally and has been missing for five months after being accused of recruiting for the extremist group.

One new key detail came out about Mathews in an affidavit used to secure the arrest warrants for Mathews’ alleged compatriots, according to the CBC: “Although the document suggests the group member believed to be Mathews stayed with a Georgia cell member for months, he is later reportedly characterized as ‘incompetent’ and ‘stupid’ and is seen as a liability to the local group. In fact, he eventually becomes a new potential murder target.”

The Base is believed to have used a makeshift paramilitary training camp in Sandy Spring, Georgia. The affidavit describes their activity in detail, alleging that they were plotting the murders of people they believed to be “Antifa” activists, as well as the eventual overthrow of the U.S. government.

“Based upon previous discussions with members of The Base online, the UCE (undercover employee) believed the intended purpose of those drills were to prepare for the ‘boogaloo,’ a term used by members of The Base to describe the collapse of the United States and subsequent race war,” said the affidavit.

