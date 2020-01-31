‘Never seen a conspiracy at this size at the top of government’: Law professor says guilt has been proven
Lev Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) saying that he has all of the documents to link the president, vice president, and many other high-level government officials to the Ukraine bribery scheme. According to Bondy, Parnas is willing to testify under oath and name names and prove the evidence to back it up. Legal analyst and Professor Maya Wiley was aghast, saying never has there been a conspiracy at this high of a level of government.
Parnas would give detail about “the efforts he and a handful of Republican operatives engaged in over a period of months, to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and gather ‘dirt’ on Joe and Hunter Biden,” Bondy wrote.
“Mr. Parnas would testify that those holding various roles in this plot included GOP Super PAC America First, President Trump, Vice President Pence” and others, Bondy continued.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that this is where it goes from typical politics to “truly frightening and uncharted national security territory.”
“First of all, we have not seen a conspiracy of this size at the top of government,” said Wiley. “The closest we came was Richard Nixon, and fortunately, the Republican party flipped on him rightfully so. The reality is, there’s plenty of circumstantial evidence to implicate all of these people already, right? William Barr, himself, was somehow involved with the decision around the whistleblower complaint being blocked from Congress. We knew he flew around the world to dig up dirt in his own investigation. He denigrated the accounting offices’ investigation that found that Donald Trump violated the law, disagreed with it, which was incredible, had a whole other investigation going. I mean, there’s no question, and I’m not even going through the others.”
“We all remember that week where the president claimed we needed to hear from firsthand testimony and we weren’t, here are two firsthand witness testimonies and the Senate wants to close the door?” said former prosecutor Joyce Vance. “After seeing these letters, you can’t.”
“This is one of the most solemn, significant, and serious acts any sitting senator will ever have,” Wiley said earlier. “There’s nothing more central to the integrity of the country than whether or not we’re taking our constitutional responsibilities seriously as citizens or electeds.”
Watch the discussion below:
"This is one of the most solemn, significant, and serious acts any sitting senator will ever have…There's nothing more central to the integrity of the country than whether or not we're taking our constitutional responsibilities seriously as citizens or electeds." —@MayaWiley pic.twitter.com/YfAm32B9Hv
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) January 31, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘A shockingly sad day’: Ambassador McFaul worries Senate Republicans are harming America worldwide
Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul admitted being "depressed" about America's future as Senate Republicans appeared poised to block any witnesses from testifying and being cross-examined in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
McFaul, who was a top National Security Council official in Obama's White House prior to being confirmed as ambassador by the United States Senate, posted his comments on the president's favorite social media platform.
"A shockingly sad day for the American rule of law," McFaul wrote.
Trump’s attorneys argued there’s ‘no way to investigate a corrupt president’ —and are about to win the day: op-ed
In an op-ed for Slate this Friday, Jeremy Stahl writes that it looks like President Trump's impeachment trial is likely to end without any witnesses called, a result that was attained by Republicans buying into what is "perhaps the most brassy legal defense in history" -- a defense that devolved after Trump lawyer Ken Starr managed to argue that "impeachments had become too partisan and were happening too often these days without being laughed off of the Senate floor."
"The president’s legal team argued simultaneously that the president wasn’t guilty of abuse of power and that the Senate didn’t need to call more fact witnesses because even if he were guilty of everything the House charged him with—extorting a foreign ally by withholding security assistance to get them to smear a political rival—that it would not rise to an impeachable offense," Stahl writes.
Harvey Weinstein accuser weeps on the stand describing his ‘extremely degrading’ manipulation
An actress accusing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape told a court Friday she had only stayed in contact with him out of fear.
Jessica Mann said she had been naive when she first met Weinstein and then so scared of him that she would agree to massage him, fake an orgasm or stay in contact with him even after he allegedly raped her.
Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse but only the cases of Mann and fellow actress Mimi Haleyi have led to criminal charges in a New York court.
Three other women -- Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff -- have testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but their cases are not the subject of the trial, which was sitting for the eighth day of testimony.