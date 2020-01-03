New York state Republican leader will resign leadership post after DWI arrest — but he won’t quit

New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb announced that he will step down as the Assembly’s leader after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Syracuse.com reported Friday that the Canandaigua Republican intends to fulfill his term, but said he will “seek professional help while continuing to serve his ninth term in the state Assembly.”

“As leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader,” Kolb said in a statement.

“The events of December 31 are ones I will always deeply regret,” he also said. “On a personal level, I have begun the process of seeking professional help in order to heal, learn, and fully address the challenges that I, along with my family, currently face.”

