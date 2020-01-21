Nicolle Wallace: Mitch McConnell’s rules for impeachment are ‘positively Russian’
During a panel discussion on MSNBC this Tuesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele said that he’s hoping moderate Republicans will recognize that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial are “not fair.”
“This is McConnell’s idea of ‘fair’: no press — basically limiting their ability to cover this inside the Chamber — no witnesses, and no documents,” Steele said. “And I think the American people need to understand at this moment as this begins is exactly how the Republicans are defining ‘fair,’ because when they hear them use that term, just remember, the press is limited in their access, there are no witnesses that will be allowed to come and testify and corroborate, on behalf of the President even, the evidence — Oh, by the way, there’s no evidence or documents that can be produced — that’s what [the GOP’s version of] fairness is.”
“That’s a pretty profound point,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace interjected. “This is positively Russian. I mean, what are the Republicans green-lighting here?”
“What they’re green-lighting is the desire and the wish of this president to have himself acquitted,” Steele replied. “The desire and the wish of Mitch McConnell to limit this to as short a time period as possible to protect those vulnerable Republicans, because remember, this is not about the Constitution, this is not about the rule of law — remember, that’s what the party once stood for — this has become a protection game.”
Watch the full segment below:
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday as his lawyers argued how perfect his call with Ukraine was. But it was the defense lawyers that earned a lot of questions from lawyers and legal scholars online. Lawyer Jay Sekulow attacked Democrats for things they said during former President Barack Obama's administration.
Jay Sekulow stood to speak before the Senate body to combine all of the president's rage-tweets and put them in the context of legal language. There was no defense of the president's actions, only attacks on Democrats.
See the comments below:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly changed course on some of the most controversial aspects of his impeachment trial rules.
NBC's Josh Lederman reported that senators will now no longer have to vote to admit each piece of evidence. Instead, evidence will automatically be admitted unless there is an objection.
McConnell's original rules also gave House managers two days for opening remarks. Changes to the rules will allow up to three days for both sides, reports said.
At the last minute, a change to this provision: House evidence now will be admitted automatically unless there's an objection, rather than requiring a pro-active vote to admit it https://t.co/F0O1c6jg0o