Nicolle Wallace breaks down the big four outstanding questions about Trump’s assassination of Suleimani

Published

1 hour ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace broke down the unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump’s assassination of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in Iraq.

Wallace, a former top official in the George W. Bush administration, explained out she views the complexity of the situation.

“It’s a day to hold two seemingly contradictory but equally important facts in our heads at the same time. Soleimani was a U.S. adversary responsible for the deaths of American soldiers — and his killing puts Americans here and around the world in grave danger as Iran vows revenge and harsh retaliation,” Wallace explained.

“And with news breaking today that more than 3,000 troops will be deployed to the region, there will be more U.S. troops potentially in danger,” she noted, playing a clip of President Donald Trump.

Wallace identified four outstanding questions.

“Trump there defending last night’s actions as questions swirl about the specific intel that led to this rare assassination of Iran’s second-in-command, questions about whether the intelligence leading up to yesterday’s strike was dramatically different from the intel surrounding Soleimani to the last ten years, questions about the legal standing for a strike such as the one that killed Soleimani and questions about the administration’s preparations for the high stakes and dangerous consequences of an attack that Trump’s two predecessors reportedly passed on,” Wallace explained.

Watch:

Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.

However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.

The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million -- and Trump may have to destroy it.

New York state Republican leader will resign leadership post after DWI arrest — but he won’t quit

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb announced that he will step down as the Assembly's leader after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Syracuse.com reported Friday that the Canandaigua Republican intends to fulfill his term, but said he will "seek professional help while continuing to serve his ninth term in the state Assembly."

“As leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader," Kolb said in a statement.

Mike Pence blames Iran for 9/11 attacks — but the official commission found the opposite

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Mike Pence incorrectly claimed that Iran helped the 9/11 hijackers that attacked the World Trade Towers in 2001. In fact, Pence's claim is not only wrong, it was actually investigated by while Pence was in Congress.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Pence/status/1213189757708189699

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission began in 2002, "to prepare a full and complete account of the circumstances surrounding the September 11 attacks."

As Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake pointed out, page 241 of the 9/11 report which said the opposite.

