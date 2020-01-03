Nicolle Wallace breaks down the big four outstanding questions about Trump’s assassination of Suleimani

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace broke down the unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump’s assassination of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in Iraq.

Wallace, a former top official in the George W. Bush administration, explained out she views the complexity of the situation.

“It’s a day to hold two seemingly contradictory but equally important facts in our heads at the same time. Soleimani was a U.S. adversary responsible for the deaths of American soldiers — and his killing puts Americans here and around the world in grave danger as Iran vows revenge and harsh retaliation,” Wallace explained.

“And with news breaking today that more than 3,000 troops will be deployed to the region, there will be more U.S. troops potentially in danger,” she noted, playing a clip of President Donald Trump.

Wallace identified four outstanding questions.

“Trump there defending last night’s actions as questions swirl about the specific intel that led to this rare assassination of Iran’s second-in-command, questions about whether the intelligence leading up to yesterday’s strike was dramatically different from the intel surrounding Soleimani to the last ten years, questions about the legal standing for a strike such as the one that killed Soleimani and questions about the administration’s preparations for the high stakes and dangerous consequences of an attack that Trump’s two predecessors reportedly passed on,” Wallace explained.

