Nicolle Wallace rips ‘communications calamity’ at the White House as they cannot ‘get their stories straight’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a White House communications director for the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq War to analyze the Trump administration’s “communications calamity” during the new hostilities with Iran.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms today in a letter to her colleagues that she will submit the two articles of impeachment next week,” Wallace reported. “The House impeached Donald Trump, of course, for abusing his power while carrying out U.S. foreign policy.”

“As the president himself faced with his closest brush yet with the possibility of war, one can’t but help but wonder if he used withholding the aid with any remorse. One Trump ally told me last night, ‘he has zero capacity for empathy’ so I’m guessing the answer is slim to none on that front,” Wallace noted.

“On the president’s war powers though, even Republicans question the trump administration’s authority, a debate that was already underway when dramatic contradictions burst into public between Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, an inexplicable ability to get their stories straight here on Day Eight of the crisis with Iran,” she explained.

The host showed a tweet by CNN fact-check Daniel Dale.

Over two days, Trump has gone from 1) not mentioning embassies to 2) saying it was the embassy in Baghdad to 3) saying it was embassies plural to 4) saying it was four embassies. https://t.co/tohWojLAMY — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 10, 2020

Watch: