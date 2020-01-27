‘Nightmare scenario’: Columnist says John Bolton’s book shows how quickly Trump’s defense can crumble
In an analysis published in the Washington Post this Monday, senior political reporter Aaron Blake writes that revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton about President Trump’s alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine underscores the “potential peril” Republicans face if they block him from testifying.
“In other words: Bolton is naming names — lots of names — and directly contradicting what top administration officials are saying,” Blake writes.
While it looks less likely that Democrats will get the four GOP votes needed to make Bolton testify at Trump’s impeachment trial, the revelations from the unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book reinforce “just how much insight he could provide — as well as the pitfalls of not allowing him to tell his story now.”
“The nightmare scenario for the GOP is that they give Trump the quick and witness-free acquittal that he apparently desires, but then information like Bolton’s keeps coming out,” Blake writes. “Bolton now suggests Trump was indeed telling people privately that the withheld military aid was part of a quid pro quo — a quid pro quo that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that he communicated to the Ukrainians. This is something Trump’s team has strenuously denied, including at the impeachment trial. What if Bolton isn’t the only person Trump told this to who might suddenly contradict them? However closely this has already been tied to Trump, it can always be tied more closely. Bolton’s upcoming book — slated for March 17 — is a great example of how the hastily assembled walls the Trump team have built around its defense can quickly crumble and, in some cases, already have.”
‘Time for him to do his job’: Public urged to press Chief Justice Roberts to subpoena witnesses amid GOP ‘cover-up’
"Roberts' job is to preside over a fair trial, where relevant witnesses are heard from and jurors actually listen to the evidence. Right now, he's helping Republicans break the rules and cover for Trump. That has to end."
Progressives have a message for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is currently presiding over President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial: "Do your job" and stop enabling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's "cover-up."
US feds, states could join forces on Google probes: report
The US Justice Department and state attorneys general are meeting this week for talks on their concurrent investigations into possible anti-competitive practices by Google, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
The Journal said the talks could eventually lead to the two groups joining forces as their investigations progress.
The Justice Department and the state attorneys general have not so far shared investigative materials from their respective probes, but officials said that could change.
At least seven state attorneys general have been invited to the meeting, according to the Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.
