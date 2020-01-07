‘No War With Iran’ marches set for Thursday across US

In communities nationwide, Americans “will urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East.”

A coalition of progressive groups have announced plans to come together this Thursday to lead marches across the U.S. against President Donald Trump’s push to wage war on Iran.

Win Without War, MoveOn, Indivisible, Vets About Face, and the National Iranian-American Council (NIAC) are among the groups leading the demonstrations.

“Nearly 50 events around the country, more to come,” Jamal Abdi, NIAC president, tweeted Tuesday.

We will not be forced into another war. This Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. local time, the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump’s war and say #NoWarWithIran. Plan your event now: https://t.co/WwfCAE1mNz pic.twitter.com/j6BxcqHoAH — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 7, 2020

Conflict between Iran and the U.S. reached a new height last week when, on January 3, a drone strike ordered by Trump assassinated Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran has vowed to retaliate for the killing of the popular—and powerful—Soleimani, with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif calling the attack “rogue adventurism.”

According to a Tuesday press release from the coalition, Thursday’s marches will focus on beating back continuing White House threats to attack Iran.

“In the wake of the Trump administration’s reckless assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, and threats to escalate conflict, activists carrying a ‘no war’ message will urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East,” the group said.

At press time there were 66 marches and demonstrations planned, with more to come.

Find an event near you here.

