North Korea says will resume US talks if demands fully met
North Korea said Saturday it had received Donald Trump’s letter wishing a happy birthday to leader Kim Jong Un, but warned it will return to nuclear talks only when Washington fully accepts its demands.
The US president and Kim have held three meetings since June 2018 but negotiations have been largely deadlocked since the breakup of their Hanoi summit last February.
Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s foreign ministry adviser, said Trump’s congratulatory letter had arrived in the isolated, nuclear-armed state directly from the US.
“As acknowledged by the world, it is true that the personal relations between (Kim Jong Un) and President Trump are not bad,” he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
However, it would be “absent-minded” to expect Pyongyang to resume dialogue because of that warm personal relationship, the statement continued.
“We have been deceived by the US, being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” the adviser said.
On the gridlocked nuclear talks, he said that reopening dialogue would only be possible in the case of Washington’s “absolute agreement” on the issues raised by North Korea.
But the senior official was sceptical that the US would accept these demands, saying: “we know well that the US is neither ready nor able to do so. We know… the way we should go and will go on our way.”
At a meeting of his ruling party in December, Kim Jong Un declared an end to North Korea’s moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
The leader also threatened a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon” soon.
Saturday’s statement on KCNA came a day after South Korea’s presidential security adviser said Trump had asked Seoul to deliver his birthday message for Kim.
North Korea has never officially confirmed Kim’s age or date of birth — but on January 8, 2014, basketball star Dennis Rodman sang him “Happy Birthday” before an exhibition match in Pyongyang.
The adviser warned South Korean authorities against trying to act as a mediator between the US and the North.
“The South Korean authorities had better not dream a fabulous dream that we would return to the dialogue with thankful feelings for the birthday greetings like someone,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
Weinstein jurors must differentiate between consent and compliance – which research shows isn’t easy
Did the women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault consent to his sexual advances of their own free will, or were they coerced?
Jurors’ answers to this question will be critical in determining the outcome of Weinstein’s trial, which began jury selection in New York on Jan. 7.
I’m a scholar of social influence, compliance and consent, and I’ve found that people often fail to fully appreciate the coercive dynamics of situations from the outside.
Breaking Banner
‘They have no idea what they have done’: Terrorist groups in Africa now vowing revenge on US after Suleimani killing
President Donald Trump's decision to eliminate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani could have far-reaching consequences that are difficult to appreciate in the short term. And one example is already being seen in Africa.
According to The Daily Beast, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a West African group of Shi'a converts formed in the wake of the Iranian revolution of 1979, has sworn vengeance against the United States for the assassination.
IMN issued a statement saying that Suleimani was an "ardent anti-imperialist who gave the United States of America and their stooges in the region sleepless nights," and his mission against America would be "accomplished by his brothers, children, and students from resistance men and mujahideen from all the peoples of the world that reject humiliation and submission to the tyrants of this century."
US World Cup star Megan Rapinoe slams IOC ‘no protest’ policy
United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes "will not be silenced" after the International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the Tokyo Games.
"So much being done about the protests," Rapinoe said in an Instagram post. "So little being done about what we are protesting about.
"We will not be silenced."
Rapinoe's comments were accompanied by a graphic showing fists raised through the interlocking rings -- under the crossed out words "kneeling, hand gestures, signs."
The post comes after IOC chief Thomas Bach reiterated that athletes, coaches, trainers and officials are banned from political protests on the field of play, at the Olympic Village, during the opening and closing ceremonies and on the medal podium.