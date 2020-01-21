‘Not even a close comparison’: CNN’s Toobin says Democrats have blown the GOP out of the water on preparation and facts

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the Democratic House managers did a much better job of presenting their case than President Donald Trump’s legal team.

“You know, I don’t want to sound like a partisan, but the Democrats have been so much better, it is not even a close comparison as far as I can tell,” said Toobin. “Adam Schiff knows the facts, and that is something that you can’t fake. I mean, you know, a lot of what he is doing is off of the cuff. It is responding to the arguments, and most of the lawyers have been just reading, reading presentations.”

“Jay Sekulow, for the president, knows the facts well, and is, I think, a very effective lawyer and Pat Cipollone, less so, and Mr. Philbin is not ready for primetime or the afternoon as the case may be,” said Toobin. “But, you know, I think that Adam Schiff is just in charge of, and you know, acting like a lead prosecutor.”

Toobin continued: “I think that Congresswoman Lofgren, while not as theatrical of a performer, she had a good argument to make, and she made it effectively, because what she did was that she went through the evidence and said, there would be evidence, there would be emails associated with these meetings, and there would be documents that are relevant here, and she showed exactly where. It looks like we won’t see them at this stage in the trial.”

