‘Not even a close comparison’: CNN’s Toobin says Democrats have blown the GOP out of the water on preparation and facts
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the Democratic House managers did a much better job of presenting their case than President Donald Trump’s legal team.
“You know, I don’t want to sound like a partisan, but the Democrats have been so much better, it is not even a close comparison as far as I can tell,” said Toobin. “Adam Schiff knows the facts, and that is something that you can’t fake. I mean, you know, a lot of what he is doing is off of the cuff. It is responding to the arguments, and most of the lawyers have been just reading, reading presentations.”
“Jay Sekulow, for the president, knows the facts well, and is, I think, a very effective lawyer and Pat Cipollone, less so, and Mr. Philbin is not ready for primetime or the afternoon as the case may be,” said Toobin. “But, you know, I think that Adam Schiff is just in charge of, and you know, acting like a lead prosecutor.”
Toobin continued: “I think that Congresswoman Lofgren, while not as theatrical of a performer, she had a good argument to make, and she made it effectively, because what she did was that she went through the evidence and said, there would be evidence, there would be emails associated with these meetings, and there would be documents that are relevant here, and she showed exactly where. It looks like we won’t see them at this stage in the trial.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Not even a close comparison’: CNN’s Toobin says Democrats have blown the GOP out of the water on preparation and facts
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the Democratic House managers did a much better job of presenting their case than President Donald Trump's legal team.
"You know, I don't want to sound like a partisan, but the Democrats have been so much better, it is not even a close comparison as far as I can tell," said Toobin. "Adam Schiff knows the facts, and that is something that you can't fake. I mean, you know, a lot of what he is doing is off of the cuff. It is responding to the arguments, and most of the lawyers have been just reading, reading presentations."
CNN
‘The trifecta of constitutional misconduct’: Adam Schiff rains hell on Trump in blistering impeachment statement
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday delivered a blistering opening statement at the start of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the United States Senate.
In his speech, Schiff took apart the Trump legal team's claims that the president's conduct would not be an impeachable offense even if all the allegations against him were definitively proven to be true.
"It is the president's apparent belief that, under Article 2, he can do anything he wants, no matter how corrupt," Schiff said. "And yet, when the Founders wrote this clause, they had this type of conduct in mind, conduct that abuses the power of office for his personal benefit, that undermines our national security, that invites foreign interference in our democratic process of an election. It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying our impeachment."
CNN
CNN historian lays waste to GOP defense of Trump stonewalling: ‘Largest cover-up of impeachment in history’
A presidential historian identified two key differences between President Donald Trump's impeachment trials and the two others in history -- and dismissed Republican arguments against hearing evidence as "nonsense."
Canadian-American historian Tim Naftali told CNN that Trump's impeachment trial differed greatly from its two predecessors, and knocked down GOP defenses of the president.
"There are two big, big considerations out there that the public should have in mind when they list to the debate, if they do later today," Naftali said. "One, this is the first time the president's party has ever controlled a Senate trial in the history of the United States -- it's never happened before. Either it was the other party, or it was a faction, in the case of Andrew Johnson."