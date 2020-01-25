Quantcast
'NPR will not be intimidated': Mike Pompeo blasted for attacks on reporter Mary Louise Kelly

5 mins ago

National Public Radio (NPR) is standing by “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly after she was attacked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“One day after a contentious interview followed by an expletive-filled verbal lashing of NPR host Mary Louise Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is publicly accusing her of lying to him — ‘twice,'” NPR reported. “He does not explain how and offers no evidence, but in their recorded interview the nation’s top diplomat declined to respond when Kelly asked if he owed an apology to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from that post last year after allies of President Trump accused her of disloyalty.”

Nancy Barnes, NPR senior vice president for news, is standing by Kelly’s reporting.

“Mary Louise Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report,” Barnes said in a statement.

NPR President and CEO John Lansing also defended Kelly.

“Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most respected, truthful, factual, professional and ethical journalists in the United States, and that’s known by the entire press corps,” Lansing said on Saturday. “And I stand behind her and I stand behind the NPR newsroom, and the statement from the secretary of state is blatantly false.”

“But this goes well beyond tension — this goes towards intimidation,” he added. “And let me just say this: we will not be intimidated. Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.”

4 mins ago

January 25, 2020

By

Trump lawyers argue 'the president did absolutely nothing wrong' as GOP presents impeachment trial defense

January 25, 2020

January 25, 2020

By

White House lawyers began their defense of Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial on Saturday, saying the president did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and American voters -- not Congress -- should decide his fate.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said it would be a "completely irresponsible abuse of power" if the Senate follows the lead of the House of Representatives and votes to remove the 45th US president from office.

"They're asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done," Cipollone told the 100 senators gathered on a rainy Saturday morning for a rare weekend session at just the third impeachment trial in US history.

Louise Linton defended Greta Thunberg against her husband's attack — but deleted her comments in less than an hour

1 hour ago

January 25, 2020

By

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stood up against her husband online on Saturday, but quickly deleted her comments.

At the World Economic Forum, Mnuchin told climate action activist Greta Thunberg to "go study economics."

"I stand with Greta on this issue. (I don’t have a degree in economics either)," Linton posted on Instagram.

"We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels," she explained.

"Keep up the fight @gretathunberg," she urged.

