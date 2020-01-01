Quantcast
NY GOP leader arrested for New Year’s Eve DWI — five days after tweeting there is ‘no excuse for driving impaired’

Published

2 hours ago

on

One of the top Republicans in New York state was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb was arrested for driving while intoxicated after allegedly crashing his car.

“Deputies responding to a report of a property damage crash at 7980 County Route 41 in Victor on Tuesday evening identified Kolb as the driver of the 2018 GMC Arcadia involved in the crash,” the Democrat & Chronicle reported Wednesday. “Kolb was in the vehicle in a ditch in front of his home when the deputy arrived, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.”

The GOP leader was processed at the Ontario County Jail.

“Kolb’s arrest came five days after he tweeted: ‘There is no excuse for driving impaired this holiday season.’ That tweet, posted on Dec. 26, has since been deleted,” the newspaper noted.

Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor, a fellow Republican, demanded that Kolb step down as GOP leader — and said it was a disgrace he had not done so already.

Kolb has led the GOP caucus since 2009.

“This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it,” Kolb said in a statement. “There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”

On December 24, the Daily Messenger newspaper published a column by Kolb urging people not to act like he would a week later.

“Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year’s Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits. Done safely, and in moderation, these can be wonderful holiday experiences,” Kolb wrote.

“Do not operate a vehicle if your ability to do so is impaired,” he urged. “Drunk driving is not only dangerous to the driver, but to vehicle passengers, bystanders and other drivers.”

