‘Obscene, Orwellian lie’: Trump destroyed for saying he ‘saved pre-existing conditions’ – when he’s trying to kill Obamacare

Published

1 min ago

on

Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.

“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.

Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.

He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”

That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.

Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.

Take a look:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
