‘Obscene, Orwellian lie’: Trump destroyed for saying he ‘saved pre-existing conditions’ – when he’s trying to kill Obamacare
Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.
“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.
Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.
He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”
That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.
….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.
This is an absurd lie. The Trump administration is currently urging the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/SceGwUX3mh
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 13, 2020
Republicans are suing in 20 states that mandating insurance companies to provide pre-existing condition insurance coverage options is unconstitutional. Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to defend against these lawsuits putting coverage options at risk
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 13, 2020
From day one in office, @realDonaldTrump has waged an all-out war on our health care, and protections for the 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions have been his number one target.
The American people know better than to believe his bald-faced lies. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/I74iOOLIu9
— Obamacare (@Obamacare) January 13, 2020
An obscene, Orwellian lie, and Dems need to actually make a stink about it rather than just count on fact checkers to do it for them. Otherwise, every other Republican will parrot the lie and the acquiescent media will report that views on who saved pre-ex protections differ. https://t.co/YMqlkpcoD0
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 13, 2020
Another big fat lie from the traitor in the White House. Sad that we have to endure your crap on a daily basis like this.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) January 13, 2020
This is a bald-faced lie.
Having changed its position, the Justice Department is now actively asking the federal courts to throw out the entire ACA—including, more than a little cynically, the (entirely constitutional) requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/VvI6M6RuMQ
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 13, 2020
Trump is pursuing a lawsuit RIGHT NOW to declare protections for people with pre-exisiting conditions unconstitutional https://t.co/fQY8EK4jdf
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 13, 2020
You are the most notorious liar in political history. So don’t talk about false advertising.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2020
There is no nuance here: Republicans are trying to use Republican Supreme Court to kick 20+ million off of healthcare. No replacement, off of healthcare. Full Stop.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 13, 2020
This is colossal BS. The Trump Administration is pushing to overturn all of Obamacare, and with it protections for pre-existing conditions. But Trump is so afraid that this will hurt him politically that he has asked the Supreme Court to DELAY any ruling until after the election
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 13, 2020
Your entire presidency has been a festival of lying.
— Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) January 13, 2020
Trump promotes internet meme that depicts Pelosi and Schumer as Muslims
President Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a meme that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Muslims.
In a tweet posted earlier on Monday, Twitter account @D0wn_Under posted a photoshopped picture of Pelosi and Schumer in Islamic clothing and with an Iranian flag in the background. In addition to posting the photo, the Twitter user wrote, "The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue."
The tweet was subsequently retweeted by the president.
Trump’s justification for Suleimani killing unravels after his defense secretary appears on TV
Since the targeted killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani by the US, the Trump administration has been on the defense. According to Aaron Blake writing for The Washington Post, one of the administration's justifications for carrying out the attack just fell apart.
President Trump has claimed that Soleimani was plotting to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as well as "four" other embassies, but according to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaking to CBS News, the claim of four embassies being targeted wasn't based on an intelligence analysis; it was just something Trump "believed" to be true.