Official UN probe of Suleimani assassination demanded by special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions
“Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough,” said Agnes Callamard.
The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions on Monday called for an impartial probe into the legality of the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, warning that strongly worded denunciations from the international community are far from a sufficient response.
“Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough,” Agnes Callamard tweeted in response to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres’ call for deescalation of military tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Callamard urged Guterres to activate Article 99 of the U.N. charter and “establish an impartial inquiry into [the] lawfulness of Suleimani’s killing and events leading up to it.” Article 99 gives the secretary general authority to bring to the U.N. Security Council “any matter which… may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”
Callamard tweeted last week that the U.S. drone strike that killed Suleimani in Baghdad was likely a violation of international law, an assessment echoed by other legal experts.
President Donald Trump and members of his administration justified the strike on the grounds that Soleimani was plotting “imminent” attacks on American forces in Iraq, but the White House has yet to present any evidence supporting its self-defense narrative. Callamard told Reuters Saturday that the U.S. assassination of Suleimani “appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defense.”
“Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings,” Callamard added.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to cite a specific example of the supposedly imminent threat that warranted Suleimani’s assassination.
REPORTER: Can you be specific about the imminent threat that Suleimani posed?
Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law, argued in a New York Times op-ed Monday that the U.S. assassination of Suleimani was both “illegal” and a “predictable” consequence of the dangerous precedents set by the so-called war on terror.
“In employing the euphemism ‘targeted killing’ for a member of a sovereign state,” Greenberg wrote, “the Trump administration has exposed the faulty assumptions and dangerous legacy posed by the war on terror’s targeted killing policy.”
“A policy that attempted to cordon off the war on terror from the rules of war, that depended on ‘trust me’ government, and that rationalized the expansion of executive authority without congressional approval,” said Greenberg, “set the foundation for last week’s killing and its unleashing of threats of violent retaliation.”
Weinstein judge rejects jury delay following new charges
Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein argued Tuesday that separate sex crime charges in Los Angeles made it "impossible" to pick a fair and impartial jury for his high-profile New York trial.
The 67-year-old fallen movie producer was slapped with new charges in California on Monday just as his much-anticipated trial in a separate sexual abuse case kicked off in New York.
On day two of proceedings, the judge, Justice James Burke rejected a request by Weinstein's defense that jury selection due to start Tuesday be postponed.
Lawyer Arthur Aidala said the timing of the LA indictment was "unprecedented" and "incredibly prejudicial" to Weinstein, who is on trial over predatory sexual assault charges that carry life in prison.
Elizabeth Warren shuts down Meghan McCain’s Suleimani ranting on The View
Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned loud cheers from "The View" audience after she explained to co-host Meghan McCain why she had not changed her mind on President Donald Trump's order to assassinate an Iranian government official.
McCain pressed the Democratic presidential candidate to say whether Iranian general Qassim Suleimani was a terrorist, and suggested Warren had offered conflicting statements on the killing.
"You issued a statement calling Suleimani a murderer," McCain said. "Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, quote, an assassination of a senior foreign military official. This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops' deaths, carnage that we can't imagine ... I don't understand the flip-flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change."
Iran’s Parliament designates Pentagon an official terrorist organization
The unanimous vote was in response to Major General Qasem Soleimani's assassination, which the U.S. attempted to justify using its own terrorist designation of the Iranian military.
In a move mirroring President Donald Trump's own justification for assassinating Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Parliament on Tuesday unanimously voted to declare all members of U.S. military leadership "terrorists."