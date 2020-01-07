Oil spikes and stocks plunge after Iran attacks
Oil prices spiked Wednesday and Tokyo stocks plunged as investors took fright at escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.
As news broke of a missile attack against two airbases in Iraq housing US and coalition forces, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 2.5 percent, with the broader Topix index off more than two percent.
“It’s not going to be pretty today,” said AxiTrader’s Stephen Innes, reacting to the initial reports of Iran’s first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Oil climbed sharply higher on the news, with the benchmark WTI jumping as much as 4.53 percent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly.
Japanese stocks were also affected by flight to the safe-haven yen — an asset in which investors often take refuge in times of uncertainty. A rising yen pulls down the price of Japan’s export-led firms.
“The yen is firming to the 107.78-79 levels” that generally hurt Japanese stocks, Kyoko Amemiya, senior market adviser at SBI Securities, told AFP.
Japanese stocks are also being hit by concerns over the economic impact on resource-poor Japan from a higher oil price, Amemiya said.
Before the latest escalation, investors had been weighing how to trade the latest flare-up in Middle East tensions, with stocks choppy since Soleimani’s killing.
In Tuesday trade, US stocks had finished slightly lower while European markets were broadly flat — Frankfurt outperforming its peers with a 0.8-percent gain.
Iran fired “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the US Department of State said after the Tokyo market opened.
“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
The dollar fetched 107.78 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.42 yen in New York on Tuesday.
In Tokyo, the higher yen hit blue-chip exporters, which were down across the board, with Sony slipping 1.07 percent to 7,573 yen and game giant Nintendo trading down 1.07 percent at 42,480 yen.
Car giant Toyota was off 1.45 percent at 7,603 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 1.34 percent at 23,200 yen.
Nissan was down 1.20 percent at 628.8 yen ahead of its former CEO Carlos Ghosn’s press conference in Lebanon after his audacious escape from Japan.
Overall, the Nikkei 225 index was trading 576.26 points lower at 22,999.46 about 30 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index fell 37.90 points to 1,687.15.
CNN
Here’s why the conflict with Iran is a massive boon to ISIS: Middle East expert
If the United States enters into a war with Iran, the consequences would be disastrous — but not even just in terms of the direct losses on both sides. On CNN Tuesday, Middle East reporter Dexter Filkins explained how the conflict is a massive gift to Islamic State, at a time when America had been on the cusp of eliminating their forces entirely.
"What is the potential for ISIS to come back, as they did the last time U.S. forces pulled out?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
"Well, if you think about why we have troops in Iraq to begin with, it's — right now, it's mostly because we want to control ISIS, to go after the remaining pockets of ISIS that still exist," said Filkins. "There are still networks that are there ... already, you've seen a win for ISIS, because we've stopped training. We've essentially shut down training of the Kurdish forces and others who were helping us go after ISIS. The same is, you know, true with NATO, has just announced stopping training as well. That's already a victory for isis. If the U.S. has to leave, that's an absolute windfall for ISIS. There's no question they're going to try come back. We've already seen them try. There's a tempo of attacks in the last few weeks, something like 20 attacks in Iraq alone in the week of Christmas. They're trying to do something now. If we leave, are forced to leave, forced to scale back, there's an opportunity for them to come back."
Breaking Banner
‘All is well!’: Trump announces after Iran bombs 2 air bases
President Donald Trump finally responded to the attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed about three hours after the bombing began.
There was confusion about whether Trump would address the nation, but he ultimately decided not to, instead taking to Twitter.
"All is well!" Trump tweeted. "Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."