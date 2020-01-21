Ozzy Osbourne reveals battle with Parkinson’s disease

Legendary British rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has Parkinson’s disease Tuesday, describing his “shocking” physical state over the past year.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was diagnosed after suffering a fall in early 2019 which prompted neck surgery — an operation that also led to nerve damage.

“It has been terribly challenging for us all,” Osbourne told Good Morning America, before adding that he wanted to dispel rumors he was on his deathbed.

“I’m far from it,” he said.

“I feel better now I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. And I just hope they (fans) hang in there for me because I need them,” he added.

Osbourne, 71, said he was on a “host of medications” for both the surgery damage and Parkinson’s, but was looking forward to going on tour again.

He currently has North American tour dates scheduled from May.

Osbourne also tweeted Tuesday lyrics to a track from his upcoming album including the words: “Don’t forget me as the colors fade.”

The musician postponed all upcoming tour dates in April 2019. A statement at the time said he was recovering from “an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.”

“A year ago next month, I was in a shocking state,” said Osbourne.

Parkinson’s is a disease of the nervous system which can cause trembling, stiffness, slowing of movement and slurred speech.

It is non-fatal but complications can be life-threatening, and there is no cure for the condition.

Osbourne’s wife Sharon said they would go to Switzerland in April to seek further treatment options.

AFP Photo:Bryan Bedder

© 2020 AFP