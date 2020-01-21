Ozzy Osbourne reveals battle with Parkinson’s disease
Legendary British rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has Parkinson’s disease Tuesday, describing his “shocking” physical state over the past year.
The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was diagnosed after suffering a fall in early 2019 which prompted neck surgery — an operation that also led to nerve damage.
“It has been terribly challenging for us all,” Osbourne told Good Morning America, before adding that he wanted to dispel rumors he was on his deathbed.
“I’m far from it,” he said.
“I feel better now I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. And I just hope they (fans) hang in there for me because I need them,” he added.
Osbourne, 71, said he was on a “host of medications” for both the surgery damage and Parkinson’s, but was looking forward to going on tour again.
He currently has North American tour dates scheduled from May.
Osbourne also tweeted Tuesday lyrics to a track from his upcoming album including the words: “Don’t forget me as the colors fade.”
The musician postponed all upcoming tour dates in April 2019. A statement at the time said he was recovering from “an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.”
“A year ago next month, I was in a shocking state,” said Osbourne.
Parkinson’s is a disease of the nervous system which can cause trembling, stiffness, slowing of movement and slurred speech.
It is non-fatal but complications can be life-threatening, and there is no cure for the condition.
Osbourne’s wife Sharon said they would go to Switzerland in April to seek further treatment options.
AFP Photo:Bryan Bedder
© 2020 AFP
Nicolle Wallace: Mitch McConnell’s rules for impeachment are ‘positively Russian’
During a panel discussion on MSNBC this Tuesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele said that he's hoping moderate Republicans will recognize that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for President Trump's impeachment trial are "not fair."
"This is McConnell's idea of 'fair': no press -- basically limiting their ability to cover this inside the Chamber -- no witnesses, and no documents," Steele said. "And I think the American people need to understand at this moment as this begins is exactly how the Republicans are defining 'fair,' because when they hear them use that term, just remember, the press is limited in their access, there are no witnesses that will be allowed to come and testify and corroborate, on behalf of the President even, the evidence -- Oh, by the way, there's no evidence or documents that can be produced -- that's what [the GOP's version of] fairness is."
Lawyers mock president’s attorneys as idiots: ‘It’s impossible to understand what they are even doing’
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday as his lawyers argued how perfect his call with Ukraine was. But it was the defense lawyers that earned a lot of questions from lawyers and legal scholars online. Lawyer Jay Sekulow attacked Democrats for things they said during former President Barack Obama's administration.
Jay Sekulow stood to speak before the Senate body to combine all of the president's rage-tweets and put them in the context of legal language. There was no defense of the president's actions, only attacks on Democrats.
See the comments below:
Mitch McConnell blinks and dials back Senate rules on excluding evidence and midnight hearings
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly changed course on some of the most controversial aspects of his impeachment trial rules.
NBC's Josh Lederman reported that senators will now no longer have to vote to admit each piece of evidence. Instead, evidence will automatically be admitted unless there is an objection.
McConnell's original rules also gave House managers two days for opening remarks. Changes to the rules will allow up to three days for both sides, reports said.
At the last minute, a change to this provision: House evidence now will be admitted automatically unless there's an objection, rather than requiring a pro-active vote to admit it https://t.co/F0O1c6jg0o