Palace denies claims Prince Charles snubbed Pence
Buckingham Palace dismissed suggestions that Prince Charles deliberately ignored US Vice President Mike Pence at a Holocaust memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Thursday, saying the two had a “warm and friendly chat” before event.
A video, which was circulating widely on social media, shows the prince chatting with various dignitaries at the ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem.
Charles, 71, then approaches Pence, briefly looks at him, but moves on without shaking the US vice president’s hand and greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room,” said a statement from the office of the Prince of Wales said.
In his address to the ceremony, where more than 40 heads of state and government were marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, Prince Charles warned that “the lessons of the Holocaust are still relevant to this day”.
© 2020 AFP
Palace denies claims Prince Charles snubbed Pence
Buckingham Palace dismissed suggestions that Prince Charles deliberately ignored US Vice President Mike Pence at a Holocaust memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Thursday, saying the two had a "warm and friendly chat" before event.
A video, which was circulating widely on social media, shows the prince chatting with various dignitaries at the ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem.
Charles, 71, then approaches Pence, briefly looks at him, but moves on without shaking the US vice president's hand and greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room," said a statement from the office of the Prince of Wales said.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell rigged the impeachment trial in a way that traps GOP lawmakers into backing Trump: columnist
Writing for the Washington Post, Paul Waldman explained that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it nearly impossible for anyone in his caucus to vote in defiance of President Donald Trump and hope to have any future in politics.
While it has been a given that multiple Republican lawmakers are under the gun because they represent so-called "swing states," Waldman said that states are less likely to flip back and forth in future elections because the battleline between Democrats and Republicans have hardened under Trump.
Breaking Banner
‘I can’t wait for revenge’: White House aide vows payback over Trump impeachment trial
The White House legislative liaison is seeking revenge as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.
According to Bloomberg reporter Daniel Flatley, legislative affairs director Eric Ueland walked past a group of reporters at the Capitol and said, "I can't wait for revenge."
White House liaison Eric Ueland just walked by a pen of reporters and said “I can’t wait for the revenge.”
— Daniel Flatley (@DanielPFlatley) January 23, 2020