Pastor says Trump doesn’t claim to be perfect — except he does

President Donald Trump spoke to a group of right-wing Evangelical Christians after he assassinated a top Iranian general and while praying over him, one pastor said that Trump never claims to be perfect. It’s an odd claim because Trump frequently touts his own “genius” and other perfections.

“I thank you Lord that he doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the pastor said. “But he is passionate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Trump spent the prayer grinning at the audience and nodding without humbly bowing his head.

This preacher says Trump "doesn't claim to be perfect." I'm, uh, pretty sure that he does though? https://t.co/B8QaSZijYV — Ben Adler (@badler) January 3, 2020

The most recent example is that Trump has been promoting his “perfect call with Ukraine” that ultimately led the impeachment investigation.

The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s bragged about “creating the greatest economy in the history of our Country (sic).”

How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s called himself a “stable genius” and generally a “genius.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also called himself “like, a really smart person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also bragged that he’s “smart” for not paying taxes.

Trump told Fox News that he gives himself an A+ for the job he’s done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a video showing even more cases where Trump has bragged about being the best, smartest, brightest, genius and more: