Pastor says Trump doesn’t claim to be perfect — except he does
President Donald Trump spoke to a group of right-wing Evangelical Christians after he assassinated a top Iranian general and while praying over him, one pastor said that Trump never claims to be perfect. It’s an odd claim because Trump frequently touts his own “genius” and other perfections.
“I thank you Lord that he doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the pastor said. “But he is passionate.”
The video shows Trump spent the prayer grinning at the audience and nodding without humbly bowing his head.
This preacher says Trump "doesn't claim to be perfect." I'm, uh, pretty sure that he does though? https://t.co/B8QaSZijYV
— Ben Adler (@badler) January 3, 2020
The most recent example is that Trump has been promoting his “perfect call with Ukraine” that ultimately led the impeachment investigation.
The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019
He’s bragged about “creating the greatest economy in the history of our Country (sic).”
How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019
He’s called himself a “stable genius” and generally a “genius.”
Trump has also called himself “like, a really smart person.”
He’s also bragged that he’s “smart” for not paying taxes.
Trump told Fox News that he gives himself an A+ for the job he’s done.
Here’s a video showing even more cases where Trump has bragged about being the best, smartest, brightest, genius and more:
MSNBC’s Katy Tur breaks down why nobody should trust Donald Trump’s claims about Suleimani
In Nov. 2011, then-businessman Donald Trump attacked then-President Barack Obama for starting a war with Iran to get reelected. It was one of many reasons that MSNBC host Katy Tur explained no one should trust the president when it comes to the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/141604554855825408
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/255784560904773633
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/260421157201784832
Of course, Obama never started a war with Iran, in fact, he and his team negotiated a peace treaty with them. Trump, by contrast, has launched this attack and sent an additional 8,000 troops to the Middle East less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.
Breaking Banner
Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy
President Donald Trump's foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.
However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.
The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million -- and Trump may have to destroy it.
Democratic senator files war powers resolution to stop Trump from ‘stumbling into a war with Iran’
"Congress cannot be a bystander," said Quaker lobbying group FCNL. "The #EndlessWars must stop!"
Saying the situation in the Persian Gulf had now reached "a boiling point," Sen. Tim Kaine introduced a War Powers resolution on Friday in an effort to stop the Trump administration from waging war on Iran.
I just filed a resolution to prevent Trump from starting a war with Iran. The President wants to pretend that Congress doesn't exist, but it's our clear Constitutional duty to debate and vote before allowing him to rush into an unnecessary war.