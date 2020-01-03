Quantcast
Connect with us

Pastor says Trump doesn’t claim to be perfect — except he does

Published

58 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump spoke to a group of right-wing Evangelical Christians after he assassinated a top Iranian general and while praying over him, one pastor said that Trump never claims to be perfect. It’s an odd claim because Trump frequently touts his own “genius” and other perfections.

“I thank you Lord that he doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the pastor said. “But he is passionate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Trump spent the prayer grinning at the audience and nodding without humbly bowing his head.

The most recent example is that Trump has been promoting his “perfect call with Ukraine” that ultimately led the impeachment investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s bragged about “creating the greatest economy in the history of our Country (sic).”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s called himself a “stable genius” and generally a “genius.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also called himself “like, a really smart person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also bragged that he’s “smart” for not paying taxes.

Trump told Fox News that he gives himself an A+ for the job he’s done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a video showing even more cases where Trump has bragged about being the best, smartest, brightest, genius and more:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

MSNBC’s Katy Tur breaks down why nobody should trust Donald Trump’s claims about Suleimani

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

In Nov. 2011, then-businessman Donald Trump attacked then-President Barack Obama for starting a war with Iran to get reelected. It was one of many reasons that MSNBC host Katy Tur explained no one should trust the president when it comes to the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/141604554855825408

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/255784560904773633

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/260421157201784832

Of course, Obama never started a war with Iran, in fact, he and his team negotiated a peace treaty with them. Trump, by contrast, has launched this attack and sent an additional 8,000 troops to the Middle East less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.

However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.

The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million -- and Trump may have to destroy it.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Democratic senator files war powers resolution to stop Trump from ‘stumbling into a war with Iran’

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

"Congress cannot be a bystander," said Quaker lobbying group FCNL. "The #EndlessWars must stop!"

Saying the situation in the Persian Gulf had now reached "a boiling point," Sen. Tim Kaine introduced a War Powers resolution on Friday in an effort to stop the Trump administration from waging war on Iran.

I just filed a resolution to prevent Trump from starting a war with Iran. The President wants to pretend that Congress doesn't exist, but it's our clear Constitutional duty to debate and vote before allowing him to rush into an unnecessary war.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image