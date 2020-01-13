Pelosi challenges Republicans to ‘fair’ impeachment trial
Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Sunday challenged Republicans to allow a “fair trial” when Donald Trump’s impeachment case moves to the Senate, going head-to-head with the president who suggested the Senate should dismiss the charges against him outright.
Speaker Pelosi will meet with the House Democratic caucus early Tuesday to prepare for the formal vote required to send the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on to the Senate, as early as this week.
The Senate trial is expected to be held quickly, with Republicans holding enough votes to easily dismiss the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump, for his part, has said he expects rapid exoneration and wants to move past the trial as quickly as possible.
“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did nothing wrong,” the president tweeted on Sunday. “Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!”
He also renewed a call for Democrat Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, to be called as a witness — this time also demanding that Pelosi herself be made to testify.
He later said the case should be dismissed without trial, as any hearings would give undue credibility to the “witch hunt” against him.
Pelosi has withheld the articles since the House impeached Trump on December 18 over allegations that he improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden, and obstructed the subsequent congressional probe.
Pelosi had hoped to pressure Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to agree to allow witnesses and new evidence in the trial.
He has not budged, however.
– ‘Enough testimony’ –
Still, she said Sunday that the delay had accomplished important things. “We wanted the public to see the need for witnesses,” she told ABC.
“Now the ball is in their court, to either do that or pay a price for not doing it.”
“We think there’s enough testimony to remove (Trump) from office,” Pelosi said.
During the interim, she added, new emails supporting the charges against Trump had emerged, and former national security adviser John Bolton had announced his willingness to testify if subpoenaed.
If the Senate fails to subpoena Bolton — and Trump said Friday in an interview on Fox that he might invoke executive privilege to block Bolton’s testimony — Pelosi said it was “not excluded” that the House might then move to subpoena him.
But McConnell made clear recently he had sufficient Republican votes to ignore the Democrats’ demands on witnesses and evidence.
The timing of the trial is critical, with political temperatures rapidly rising in this presidential election year.
The first vote of the Democratic nomination process, in Iowa, is just weeks away, on February 3.
Five of the candidates — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet — are US senators, and are required to sit as jurors during the impeachment trial, curtailing their campaigning efforts.
Trump’s justification for Suleimani killing unravels after his defense secretary appears on TV
Since the targeted killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani by the US, the Trump administration has been on the defense. According to Aaron Blake writing for The Washington Post, one of the administration's justifications for carrying out the attack just fell apart.
President Trump has claimed that Soleimani was plotting to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as well as "four" other embassies, but according to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaking to CBS News, the claim of four embassies being targeted wasn't based on an intelligence analysis; it was just something Trump "believed" to be true.
‘Joker’ leads Oscar nods with 11 as women miss out
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director, as women and ethnic minorities were largely shut out once again.
The pre-dawn Academy Award announcement capped months of ceaseless campaigning by A-listers and studios, revealing which stars and movies have a shot at Hollywood's ultimate prize next month.
Todd Phillips's "Joker," a bleak, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, was just ahead of three films.
Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Tinseltown homage "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Sam Mendes's World War I odyssey "1917" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" each earned 10 nominations, including best picture as well as best director.
Devin Nunes fumes after FISA court picks Obama administration lawyer to oversee reforms
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he's outraged that Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has chosen former Obama administration attorney David Kris to oversee reforms to the FISA warrant process.
During an appearance on President Donald Trump's favorite morning news show, Nunes slammed the appointment of Kris, who in the past had written articles that were highly critical of Nunes and his attempts to claim Trump had been framed by the FBI.
"One of the worst people that you could find in the Swamp!" Nunes fumed.