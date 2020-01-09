Pelosi wants Trump’s trial to start by February — so his SOTU will be under cloud of impeachment: CNN reporter
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) still hasn’t said when she will send articles of impeachment over to the Senate — but chatter on Capitol Hill is betting that it will be done by the end of the month.
CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Thursday said he’s heard talk from lawmakers that Pelosi wants to get the articles sent over to the Senate by early February at the latest.
“What I noticed over and over on Capitol Hill is they’re looking at the date of February 4th,” he said. “That is the date the president is coming over to give the State of the Union. Nancy Pelosi has reportedly told people she would like the trial to be underway so he is not cleared of this at the time he’s in the House of Representatives.”
Last year Pelosi forced Trump to delay giving his State of the Union address until the end of the government shutdown that he instigated in a failed attempt to get full funding for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
CNN
‘It’s never even occurred’ to Trump that uniting the nation is ‘part of his job’: Ex-Bush speechwriter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum laid into President Donald Trump for abdicating his responsibility to be a president for anyone who did not vote for or support him.
"This president has insulted the state of California, he says he hates the state of New York, says that Baltimore is a rodent and rat-infested mess, he said that Chicago is a disgrace to the nation, he has described Atlanta as a disgrace to the nation," said Frum. "And just in the immediate aftermath of the targeted killing of General Suleimani, the president retweeted one of his most fervent supporters, who said that the Democratic leadership in Congress were the equivalent of Iranian terrorists."
CNN
‘He hasn’t read the Constitution’: Rand Paul hits back at Lindsey Graham’s ‘fake drape of patriotism’
On CNN Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) responded to the insinuation by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) weren't real patriots because they criticized the Trump administration's rationale for military action against Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and backing a Democratic resolution to constrain presidential war powers.
"You heard what he said," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's accusing you and Sen. Lee of 'empowering the enemy' by supporting this war powers resolution. I need your response."
"I think it's sad when people have this fake sort of drape of patriotism and anybody that disagrees with them is not a patriot," said Paul. "I love my country. I have many family members that serve in the military and continue to serve. I love my country as much as the next guy. For him to insult and say we're not as patriotic as he is — he hasn't read the Constitution ... he insults the Constitution, our founding fathers, and what we do stand for in this republic by making light of it and accusing people of lacking patriotism. I think that's a low, gutter type of response."