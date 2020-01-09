Pelosi wants Trump’s trial to start by February — so his SOTU will be under cloud of impeachment: CNN reporter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) still hasn’t said when she will send articles of impeachment over to the Senate — but chatter on Capitol Hill is betting that it will be done by the end of the month.

CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Thursday said he’s heard talk from lawmakers that Pelosi wants to get the articles sent over to the Senate by early February at the latest.

“What I noticed over and over on Capitol Hill is they’re looking at the date of February 4th,” he said. “That is the date the president is coming over to give the State of the Union. Nancy Pelosi has reportedly told people she would like the trial to be underway so he is not cleared of this at the time he’s in the House of Representatives.”

Last year Pelosi forced Trump to delay giving his State of the Union address until the end of the government shutdown that he instigated in a failed attempt to get full funding for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

