Pelosi will hold vote to release impeachment articles to the Senate on Wednesday: report

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to hold a vote on Wednesday to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

Pelosi is also expected on Wednesday to announce the House “managers,” who will argue the case for conviction and removal in the Senate trial.

The articles, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, have been delayed for nearly a month as Senate Democrats wrangled to get a guarantee that witnesses blocked from testifying in the House, like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, would be brought in the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has thwarted this push, but a small group of GOP senators have suggested they may vote to call witnesses after the evidence has been presented.