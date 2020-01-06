Pelosi won in battle to get John Bolton to answer questions before Congress: Conservative columnist

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin responded to the news that former National Security Advisor John Bolton would testify by announcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the winner of the ongoing battle between Congress and the executive branch.

In a Monday column, Rubin speculated Bolton gave up “his ludicrous excuse to avoid testifying” after a judge dismissed the suit brought by his former aide Charles Kupperman, who claimed “absolute immunity.” The judge in the case explained that since the House pulled their subpoena there was no reason to further the case. Bolton, however, is still under subpoena.

“Maybe the revelation in news reports that Bolton was in an Oval Office gaggle trying to persuade President [Donald] Trump to unlock aid to Ukraine gave him the impetus to confirm his objections to what he once called a ‘drug deal’ cooked up by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump bag man Rudolph W. Giuliani,” wrote Rubin.

Bolton is working on a book that will be released next fall. That prompted many pundits and politicians to speculate Bolton was refusing to testify because he wants to make cash in on information he should be relaying to Congress.

“Whatever the reason, Bolton’s announcement on Monday put Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), not to mention other persuadable Republican senators, in a box,” wrote Rubin. “Facts subsequent to the House impeachment have become known that directly pertain to Trump’s conduct and, to boot, a critical witness is now suddenly available. Do Senate Republicans try to sweep all that under the rug, risking that Bolton will later tell his story publicly and incriminate a president whose misdeeds the Senate helped cover-up? That would seem intensely unwise.”

U.S. National Security Council official Fiona Hill relayed conversations that she had with Bolton when she testified before Congress. So, not only can Bolton corroborate with Hill, but Bolton’s lawyer said that there was additional information he has

“This means that only McConnell and his GOP caucus stand between what Bolton says he’s ready to testify under oath in a Senate trial and the American people,” constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe tweeted. “Your move, Mitch.”

Rubin described Pelosi as being the driver of the impeachment because she wisely held back the articles of impeachment until additional information has come available. Not only has Bolton finally agreed to testify, but several Freedom of Information Act requests have also been ruled on by judges. Some of those documents were ones that Trump’s administration refused to turn over to Congress.

Pelosi “can now turn to the Senate and say: Agree upon rules for the trial that guarantee Bolton’s and other key witnesses’ appearance or we will hold on to the articles and subpoena Bolton ourselves.”

“It is now time for all of them, including Bolton, Mulvaney, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey (who told the Pentagon to put a hold on Ukraine aid) and White House national security aide Robert Blair, who all have direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the effort to extort Ukraine, to do their civic duty and step forward. Moreover, it’s time for senators to do their duty and uphold their oaths as senators and as jurors,” Rubin closed.

Read Rubin’s full column at The Washington Post.