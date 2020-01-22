Peru to install cameras at Machu Picchu after damage
Peru is installing security cameras at its world renowned Machu Picchu site after it was damaged earlier this month by foreign tourists, authorities said Tuesday.
“We are going to strengthen security at Machu Picchu by installing high-tech cameras,” Jose Bastante, head of the archeological park, told AFP.
Bastante said 18 cameras will be located at three strategic points of the citadel as well as access points from surrounding mountains.
“This will allow us to better control visitors and avoid any action or infraction to the regulations, also any type of risk,” he said, adding that drones were also being used for security.
Five tourists accused of damaging the iconic site were deported to Bolivia last week and barred from returning to the country for 15 years.
A sixth, from Argentina, was fined $360 and must pay $1,500 to the culture ministry for repairs after he admitted to damaging the Temple of the Sun at the ancient Inca sanctuary.
The Argentine, 28-year-old Nahuel Gomez, also received a suspended sentenced of three years and four months, but can leave the country once the fines are paid.
Gomez admitted to causing a stone slab to fall from a temple wall. It was chipped when it fell, causing a crack in the floor.
“The damaged caused is significant. The integrity of Machu Picchu has been broken,” Bastante said.
Members of the group were also suspected of defecating inside the 600-year-old temple.
The Machu Picchu complex — which includes three distinct areas for agriculture, housing and religious ceremonies — is the most iconic site from the Inca empire, which ruled over a large swath of western South America for 100 years before the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.
Machu Picchu, which means “old mountain” in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).
Peru to install cameras at Machu Picchu after damage
Peru is installing security cameras at its world renowned Machu Picchu site after it was damaged earlier this month by foreign tourists, authorities said Tuesday.
"We are going to strengthen security at Machu Picchu by installing high-tech cameras," Jose Bastante, head of the archeological park, told AFP.
Bastante said 18 cameras will be located at three strategic points of the citadel as well as access points from surrounding mountains.
"This will allow us to better control visitors and avoid any action or infraction to the regulations, also any type of risk," he said, adding that drones were also being used for security.
‘They’re not dead’: Falling iguana alert in Florida amid cold snap
Green iguanas are considered a nuisance in Florida, where they are blamed for causing considerable damage to everything from seawalls to sidewalks -- not to mention menacing endangered butterflies and snails.
But the invasive species may have met their match in an unusual cold snap which sent thermometers plummeting in Florida, rendering the cold-blooded reptiles paralyzed.
"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr," tweeted the National Weather Service in Miami. That is between -1 and 4 degrees Celsius.
Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial set for opening arguments
Opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial are due Wednesday, with the defense expected to detail "loving" emails between the once-mighty movie producer and his accusers.
Weinstein, 67, faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges related to two women in the high-profile New York proceedings seen as key to the #MeToo movement.
Prosecutors will argue that the former Miramax Films boss was a sexual predator who made a career out of abusing women who were trying to make their way in Hollywood.
Weinstein's attorneys will try to convince the court that his two accusers engaged in consensual relationships with the defendant and only claimed the incidents were forced years later.