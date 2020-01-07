Pompeo flails in disastrous press conference when unable to defend claim Suleimani assassination was due to ‘imminent’ threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is unable to defend his and the Trump administration’s claim that the assassination of a top Iranian general was necessary due to an “imminent” threat of attack. Pompeo stumbled during a Tuesday morning press conference when asked by a reporter to be “specific” about what the threat was and where it came from.
Sec. Pompeo could only say there were “multiple pieces of information” that were presented to President Trump to justify the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who is widely considered to be a terrorist. He claimed there were “continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans.”
That would not be an “imminent” threat.
“We know what happened at the end of last year in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American. If you are looking for immanence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike,” was all the Secretary of State could offer.
REPORTER: Can you be specific about the imminent threat that Soleimani posed?
POMPEO: “We know what happened at the end of last year & ultimately led to the death of an American. If you are looking for immanence, look no further than the days that led up to the strike.” pic.twitter.com/yhqyNToZxd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020
Pompeo’s words lead one member of Congress, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) to take to Twitter, declaring, that the Trump Administration “appears to be completely abandoning their previous claim that the killing was ordered to prevent specific attacks about which they had intelligence.”
Pompeo flails in disastrous press conference when unable to defend claim Suleimani assassination was due to ‘imminent’ threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is unable to defend his and the Trump administration's claim that the assassination of a top Iranian general was necessary due to an "imminent" threat of attack. Pompeo stumbled during a Tuesday morning press conference when asked by a reporter to be "specific" about what the threat was and where it came from.
Sec. Pompeo could only say there were "multiple pieces of information" that were presented to President Trump to justify the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who is widely considered to be a terrorist. He claimed there were "continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans."
Commentary
The troubling roots of Cambridge Analytica’s psychological manipulation of voters
We continue our discussion of data harvesting, targeted advertising and voter manipulation — practices used by firms like Cambridge Analytica. The secretive data firm collapsed in May 2018 after The Observer newspaper revealed the company had harvested some 87 million Facebook profiles without the users’ knowledge or consent to sway voters to support Trump during the 2016 campaign. A new trove of internal Cambridge Analytica documents and emails are being posted on Twitter detailing the company’s operations, including its work with President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. We speak with Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, co-directors of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Great Hack”; Brittany Kaiser, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower featured in “The Great Hack” and author of “Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower’s Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again”; and Emma Briant, a visiting research associate in human rights at Bard College. Her upcoming book is titled “Propaganda Machine: Inside Cambridge Analytica and the Digital Influence Industry.”
Breaking Banner
White House oddly silent as Saudi government reveals Oval Office meeting with Trump and Jared Kushner
President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner apparently had a meeting on Monday with Saudi Arabia's vice minister of defense even though the White House never made any announcement of the meeting.
Writing on Twitter, Saudi defense official Khalid bin Salman revealed that he met with Trump and Kushner "to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges."