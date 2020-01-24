Pompeo heads to Ukraine after saying ‘Americans don’t (expletive) care about’ them — and the web won’t let him forget

In an NPR interview, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bellowed, “Americans don’t f*cking care about Ukraine!” Saturday he’s scheduled to head to the country he claims doesn’t matter.

It was one of the many things people on Twitter mentioned when responding to the shocking revelation that Pompeo spent an interview ranting at a prominent foreign policy and national security reporter on the notoriously tame network NPR.

While some reporters used the opportunity to reveal they too had experienced one of Pompeo’s expletive-laden ragegasms, others noted how clear it is that President Donald Trump’s administration only cares about Ukraine unless they get something out of them.

You can see the comments from the Twitter respondents below:

For Pompeo to say this on the eve of an official visit to Kyiv is the real news in his tirade https://t.co/HTzP8wlHOv — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) January 24, 2020

This is horrible & wrong for a lot of reasons, among them, that Pompeo would not have treated a male reporter the way he treated @NPRKelly. She asked precisely the right questions. https://t.co/OXELyp5vH8 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 24, 2020

If I had my pick of Trump admin officials to put under oath, the first one would be Pompeo, no question. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 24, 2020

The men of Trumpworld are surprisingly profane for men like Pompeo who claim to be so pious. https://t.co/uEA3I7ySuD — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 24, 2020

.@SecPompeo repeating the talking points of Putin and Lavrov, days before he leaves for Ukraine to meet with Zelensky. https://t.co/w6b21fTc0K — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 24, 2020

I’m gonna throw this out there…. Pompeo couldn’t possibly think a woman wouldn’t know her shit, would he? Would he have asked a male reporter to point to the map? I just ask the questions. Don’t @ me. https://t.co/hzFidlPBRJ — Tracie Mac (@traciemac_Bmore) January 24, 2020

In my profile of @SecPompeo, I pointed out how his most explosive anger and condescension comes in dealing with *female* journalists: https://t.co/ueHdNkXUUR https://t.co/DRLnHkDWWW — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 24, 2020

Holy shit! We now know why Pompeo defends a monster. He is one himself. https://t.co/nOhqCgAlep — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 24, 2020

“Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” Pompeo asks, days before he visits Kyiv. https://t.co/jjiPKmXbpi — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 24, 2020

Mike Pompeo is one sick motherfucker https://t.co/DRs8Te9aSS — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 24, 2020

I’ve caught a lot of grief from the West Point mafia for attacking Pompeo but he is a rat and an embarrassment to the values we were taught there. He’s a bully and an asshole. I look forward to his legacy being remembered as our worst SecState and nothing but a collaborator. https://t.co/PB1kJTWFdg — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 24, 2020

(this is not an actual exchange but a mock-version)

POMPEO: Find Ukraine on this map

KELLY: It’s right here

POMPEO: People are going to hear about this

KELLY: About how I pointed to Ukraine?

POMPEO: This is off the record

KELLY: Then how will people hear about it?

POMPEO: FUCK!!!

KELLY: Do you bring an unlabeled map everywhere? — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 25, 2020

It would be a lot harder for Mike Pompeo to find his soul or his moral center than for a reporter to find Ukraine on a map. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 25, 2020

Periodic reminder that Pompeo is a raging asshat https://t.co/SW15jrO4DQ — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 25, 2020

Really @SecPompeo ??

Wtf kind of Secretary of State asks if Americans care about Ukraine? Resign @SecPompeo you shameful puppet that is humiliating America. https://t.co/l4PerQeZFU — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) January 24, 2020

Sounds like Pompeo might not be among the first batch of people beamed up to heaven in the rapture after all https://t.co/vVG07YruqE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2020

I think it is very much within the purview of the House Foreign Relations Committee to subpoena Mike Pompeo and asked him under oath to provide evidence he defended Marie Yovanovitch. — Edmond L. Guidry 🇺🇸 (@edmondguidry) January 24, 2020

"Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" is an interesting thing for Mike Pompeo to tell a reporter shortly before he visits Ukraine. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 24, 2020

