Pompeo heads to Ukraine after saying ‘Americans don’t (expletive) care about’ them — and the web won’t let him forget

Published

1 min ago

on

In an NPR interview, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bellowed, “Americans don’t f*cking care about Ukraine!” Saturday he’s scheduled to head to the country he claims doesn’t matter.

It was one of the many things people on Twitter mentioned when responding to the shocking revelation that Pompeo spent an interview ranting at a prominent foreign policy and national security reporter on the notoriously tame network NPR.

While some reporters used the opportunity to reveal they too had experienced one of Pompeo’s expletive-laden ragegasms, others noted how clear it is that President Donald Trump’s administration only cares about Ukraine unless they get something out of them.

You can see the comments from the Twitter respondents below:

(this is not an actual exchange but a mock-version)

