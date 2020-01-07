Pompeo snaps at reporter for asking about officials contradicting Trump’s call to target Iran’s cultural sites

At his press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a testy answer to a reporter who had questioned President Donald Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites — a blatant war crime — and the contradictions from administration officials denying he would do any such thing.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell noted that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asserted the U.S. military would not target Iranian cultural sites. “I’m wondering whether you would also push back in your advice or in your role,” the reporter asked him.

“You’re not really wondering,” Pompeo shot back. “You’re not really wondering.”

Watch below:

POMPEO defends Trump threatening to commit war crimes in Iran with deflection: "Let me tell you who has done damage to the Persian culture … it's the Ayatollah … the real risk to Persian culture does not come from the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/uir7d6dkWX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020