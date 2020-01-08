Pompeo told friends he didn’t want to retire from public service until Suleimani was dead: report

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed the extent of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role in drumming up support for the strike that eliminated Iranian general Qassim Suleimani — and his longtime desperation to eliminate him.

“I just wanted to read to you from an inner-circle source familiar with Pompeo and the situation,” said Gangel. “The source said that he is the one leading the way, and it is the president’s policy, but Pompeo has been the leading voice.”

“I was also told by the same source that, quote, taking out Suleimani has been Pompeo’s mission for a decade, and that he has told friends and colleagues that he really did not want to retire from public service before Suleimani was taken off of the battlefield. Finally, that Pompeo really got everyone on board. He had Esper, Milley, Gina Haspel of the CIA, Robert O’Brien, National Security, that there really was not much dissent about it.”

