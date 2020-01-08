Pompeo told friends he didn’t want to retire from public service until Suleimani was dead: report
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed the extent of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role in drumming up support for the strike that eliminated Iranian general Qassim Suleimani — and his longtime desperation to eliminate him.
“I just wanted to read to you from an inner-circle source familiar with Pompeo and the situation,” said Gangel. “The source said that he is the one leading the way, and it is the president’s policy, but Pompeo has been the leading voice.”
“I was also told by the same source that, quote, taking out Suleimani has been Pompeo’s mission for a decade, and that he has told friends and colleagues that he really did not want to retire from public service before Suleimani was taken off of the battlefield. Finally, that Pompeo really got everyone on board. He had Esper, Milley, Gina Haspel of the CIA, Robert O’Brien, National Security, that there really was not much dissent about it.”
‘He hasn’t read the Constitution’: Rand Paul hits back at Lindsey Graham’s ‘fake drape of patriotism’
On CNN Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) responded to the insinuation by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) weren't real patriots because they criticized the Trump administration's rationale for military action against Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and backing a Democratic resolution to constrain presidential war powers.
"You heard what he said," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's accusing you and Sen. Lee of 'empowering the enemy' by supporting this war powers resolution. I need your response."
"I think it's sad when people have this fake sort of drape of patriotism and anybody that disagrees with them is not a patriot," said Paul. "I love my country. I have many family members that serve in the military and continue to serve. I love my country as much as the next guy. For him to insult and say we're not as patriotic as he is — he hasn't read the Constitution ... he insults the Constitution, our founding fathers, and what we do stand for in this republic by making light of it and accusing people of lacking patriotism. I think that's a low, gutter type of response."
Lindsey Graham trashes Rand Paul and Mike Lee for criticizing Trump’s Iran briefing: ‘You’re empowering the enemy’
On Wednesday, following intense criticism of the intelligence briefing on the Iran strike by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shot back at them ferociously when asked about their concerns by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju — and accused them of "empowering the enemy."
"I think they're overreacting," he said. "I'm going to let people know ... to play this game with the War Powers Act, which I believe is unconstitutional, is that whether you mean to or not, you're empowering the enemy."
