Prince Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada: media reports
Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.
The Daily Mail newspaper said he landed at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways flight 85 from London’s Heathrow at about 7 pm local time.
It published a photo of him wearing a blue beanie and jeans with a backpack over his shoulders after slipping out a back staircase, escorted by security.
Sky News published footage of Harry descending the steps of an aircraft.
A waiting minivan on the tarmac took him to a connecting flight to Victoria, where he and his family spent the last two months.
The information could not be confirmed by AFP journalists who had staked out the Vancouver and Victoria airports. A videographer, however, saw two vehicles leaving the Victoria area mansion where the couple had been staying for the past two months.
The Duchess of Sussex was earlier spotted with Archie taking dogs for a walk in the neighborhood.
She’d also made outings last week to Vancouver, visiting a women’s shelter and a charity that supports girls.
According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver, or possibly in Toronto, where Meghan spent several years while acting in the television series “Suits.”
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, who remains sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister.
He also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event.
Harry skipped a summit dinner for visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William’s hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported.
He and Meghan are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.
He said on Sunday night they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was “no other option” if they wanted to cut loose from public funding and seek their own income in pursuit of a more independent life.
© 2020 AFP
Signs of life at ‘no-man’s land’ around Philippine volcano
A desolate landscape of ash dunes and bare trees left by the eruption of the Philippines' Taal volcano lay in contrast with a few signs of life at ground zero of the disaster on Tuesday.
The island site was buried by massive deposits of ash when Taal erupted last week and remains under a mandatory evacuation order due to a feared bigger blast.
Yet about a dozen white cows milled near dust-blanketed homes, and several brightly coloured boats were docked at the shore on Tuesday, according to an AFP reporter taken on a rare military flight around the area.
Thin plumes of steam rose from the crater.
GOP lawmakers are determined to keep Trump in office — and he’ll screw them over afterward: Rick Wilson
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson claims it appears that Republican Senators have already made up their minds to save Donald Trump's hide and keep him in office.
And the president will not return the favor as voters turn on them.
"For all his cognitive deficits, blistering ignorance, and unsubtle grifting, Donald Trump excels in one area: spectacle. No Democrat on the political scene can rival him in the creation of monstrous shitshows, cringetastophies, and dear-God-is-it-time-for-Dad-to-go-to-managed-care moments of pure Gantryesque spectacle," he wrote. "All of the cultural divides, political tribalism, and ideologically segregated media silos that made Trumpism possible are now converging in a fast-approaching singular moment of political danger for this nation, when a handful of senators will be required to make the most fateful decision of their lives."
Poland in diplomatic bind over Auschwitz anniversary
Poland's president will skip a high-profile Holocaust forum in Jerusalem on Thursday after being denied the chance to make a speech there as Warsaw struggles to counter false Russian claims about Poland's role in World War II.
The forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre will mark 75 years since the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau German death camp, an enduring symbol of the Holocaust where the Nazis killed more than 1.1 million people.
Co-organised by a close Kremlin ally, the event will notably be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US Vice President Mike Pence, who have been given the chance to speak.