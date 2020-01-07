Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Syria on Tuesday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman reported.
Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015.
The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, a key Syrian ally, and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.
Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America.
U.S. troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin visited the Russian command post in Damascus and met President Bashar Assad there. The two leaders were presented with military reports on the situation in different regions of Syria.
In his conversation with Assad, Putin said that “a huge distance has been covered in terms of restoring Syria’s statehood and territorial integrity,” Peskov said.
State news agency SANA gave no further details about Putin’s visit only saying that he met with Assad in a Russian military base in the capital.
The last time Putin visited Syria was in 2017 when he declared that mission for Russian troops has been accomplished. Russia has been a main backer of Assad and has tipped the balance of power in his favor over the past four years with government forces now in control in most of the country.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 400,000 people dead.
Last week U.S. warplanes attacked bases of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters in western Iraq and eastern Syria killing 25 and wounding dozens others.
The U.S. government warned ships of an unspecified threat from Iran across all the Mideast’s waterways, crucial routes for global energy supplies.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.
Meghan McCain flies off the rails during clash over Lindsey Graham’s ethics
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out Meghan McCain for justifying Sen. Lindsey Graham's shifting political ethics.
The South Carolina Republican claimed in 1999 that witnesses must testify at the Senate impeachment trial for Bill Clinton, but he's taking the opposite position for the pending trial of President Donald Trump.
"It's political," McCain said. "He's on one side in 1999 and another side in 2019."
Hostin pointed out that the law hadn't changed in the last 20 years.
"I understand, but the law is the law," she said. "The law is the law."
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that Graham's poll numbers had risen since hitching his political wagon to Trump's, and McCain offered some personal insight on her late father's friend.
Pompeo flails in disastrous press conference when unable to defend claim Suleimani assassination was due to ‘imminent’ threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is unable to defend his and the Trump administration's claim that the assassination of a top Iranian general was necessary due to an "imminent" threat of attack. Pompeo stumbled during a Tuesday morning press conference when asked by a reporter to be "specific" about what the threat was and where it came from.
Sec. Pompeo could only say there were "multiple pieces of information" that were presented to President Trump to justify the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who is widely considered to be a terrorist. He claimed there were "continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans."
The troubling roots of Cambridge Analytica’s psychological manipulation of voters
We continue our discussion of data harvesting, targeted advertising and voter manipulation — practices used by firms like Cambridge Analytica. The secretive data firm collapsed in May 2018 after The Observer newspaper revealed the company had harvested some 87 million Facebook profiles without the users’ knowledge or consent to sway voters to support Trump during the 2016 campaign. A new trove of internal Cambridge Analytica documents and emails are being posted on Twitter detailing the company’s operations, including its work with President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. We speak with Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, co-directors of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Great Hack”; Brittany Kaiser, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower featured in “The Great Hack” and author of “Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower’s Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again”; and Emma Briant, a visiting research associate in human rights at Bard College. Her upcoming book is titled “Propaganda Machine: Inside Cambridge Analytica and the Digital Influence Industry.”