Putin to meet mother of US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

Moscow (AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the mother of a US-Israeli woman jailed in Moscow on drug charges, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday, as the case has led to protests in …

CNN

Former Trump lawyer gets laughed at on live TV after CNN’s Sciutto fact checks his impeachment lies

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Jim Schultz, a former Trump White House lawyer, found himself getting laughed at on live television after CNN's Jim Sciutto fact checked him about misstatements made by President Donald Trump's attorneys during Tuesday's first day of the impeachment trial.

During a panel discussion about the trial, Sciutto asked Schultz about Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone's false claim that no Republicans had been allowed to participate in closed-door impeachment hearings that occurred last year.

Schultz tried to brush off Cipollone's falsehoods by mischaracterizing what he actually said.

"I think the point that he made, and he made well, was that the White House lawyers were not allowed in," he claimed.

Trump inaugural committee sued for $1 million booking at Trump International Hotel: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Karl Racine, the Attorney General of Washington, D.C., is suing the Trump inaugural committee for allegedly violating laws governing use of charitable donations.

According to the complaint, the committee booked the hotel ballroom for $175,000 a day, plus $300,000 in food and beverage expenses, despite knowing that the venue was priced above fair market value and despite barely using the space during the booking.

Watch: Trump says he doesn’t consider potential traumatic brain injuries of US soldiers hurt by Iran ‘very serious’

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

"I heard that they had headaches," Trump says. Traumatic brain injuries are potentially fatal.

President Donald Trump says he doers not consider the potential traumatic brain injuries suffered by at least 11 U.S. soldiers injured during Iran's airstrikes on two Iraqi bases to be "very serious." On January 7, immediately after Iran bombed the airbases housing U.S. troops the Commander-in-Chief declared "All is well!" and insisted no one had been injured. He has repeatedly made that claim despite contrary evidence.

