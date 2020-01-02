Qasem Soleimani is a ‘revered’ figure in Iran — and his death will force the country to respond: Fareed Zakaria
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” commentator Fareed Zakaria impressed upon viewers just how serious it was that Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani had been killed.
“Soleimani is — it’s difficult to convey how revered he is in Iran,” said Zakaria. “Imagine the French foreign legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave.”
“I was wondering, earlier … I was trying to think of somebody, and I was thinking of De Gaulle, although he became the leader of the country,” suggested Cooper.
“Put it this way. Other than the Supreme Leader Khamenei and maybe the president, he looms larger in Iran than almost any other figure,” said Zakaria. “He is regarded as personally incredibly brave. The troops love him, and he has been the kind of mastermind of Iran’s policies in Syria, in Iraq. So when General Petraeus was fighting the Iraq war, the surge, I remember him telling me that Soleimani was his principle antagonist. That’s the guy the American generals were bumping up against. Stan McChrystal had to decide at one point whether or not to attack a convoy that had him in it. It was a big decision because potentially eliminating Soleimani would have huge blowback. So if in fact this has happened, I think the Iranians will have to respond, and will respond in some way.”
“To whom?” asked Cooper.
“To the United States,” said Zakaria. “I think they would view it presumably this is in some way an American-directed attack.”
Watch below:
CNN
Qasem Soleimani is a ‘revered’ figure in Iran — and his death will force the country to respond: Fareed Zakaria
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," commentator Fareed Zakaria impressed upon viewers just how serious it was that Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani had been killed.
"Soleimani is — it's difficult to convey how revered he is in Iran," said Zakaria. "Imagine the French foreign legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave."
"I was wondering, earlier ... I was trying to think of somebody, and I was thinking of De Gaulle, although he became the leader of the country," suggested Cooper.
CNN
‘Maybe Trump is protecting somebody else’: CNN asks why Trump wants to get vapes ‘back on the market shortly’
President Donald Trump entered his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve gala to questions from the press. One dealt with Trump inserting himself into the vaping crisis that is taking down young people with serious lung diseases. Trump had promised that he would protect children against vaping, and even announced that he would ban flavored cartridges. However, he seems to have caved into the vaping lobby.
Trump told the press that people have died from vaping but "we think we understand why."
"So, we're doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very shortly," he said.
Breaking Banner
Watch Anderson Cooper own one of Trump’s biggest Hollywood supporters during NYE special
Anderson Cooper threw shade at one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Hollywood during CNN's New Year's Eve special with Andy Cohen.
The two were looking back at last year when they did shots every hour as the countdown neared midnight.
Cohen read tweets by people commenting on the pair, including one by actor James Woods, whose own agent fired him for his support of President Donald Trump.
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1080026231158894592