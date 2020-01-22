Racist pilot blames ‘anger issues’ after getting busted for spreading pro-Trump graffiti at Florida airport
According to Florida authorities, a pilot allegedly scrawled racist, pro-Trump graffiti in restroom stalls and parking elevators at the Tallahassee International Airport, NBC News reports.
James Ellis Dees, 53, has been charged with nine counts of criminal mischief for the graffiti that reportedly disparaged African Americans and Hispanics. Some of the vandalism included the phrase, “Send them ALL Back.” Other slogans such as “MAGA” and “#TRUMP4EVER,” were found in several locations around the airport.
Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, issued a statement saying that Dees’ actions “in no way reflect the values of Endeavor Air and this individual is no longer employed by the airline.”
When the graffiti first began showing up, investigators installed cameras around the airport, which led police to Dees. According to court records, Dees admitted to being the one behind the graffiti when he was questioned.
“Dees stated that he has been going through a ‘really rough time’ and has anger issues,” Tallahassee police officer Keith Campbell told NBC News.
Commentary
Here are 5 of the strongest moments from Adam Schiff’s opening statement of Trump’s impeachment trial
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, the leader of the impeachment managers, delivered a thorough and compelling opening statement on Wednesday to make the case in the Senate against President Donald Trump.
For more than two hours, Schiff recounted the facts that the inquiry in the House uncovered and argued that Trump abused his power in trying to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of his domestic political enemies. He emphasized the significance of this effort and, in particular, the national security implications of Trump’s effort to withhold congressionally approve military aid to Ukraine. And he linked the Trump’s corrupt scheme with Ukraine to the president’s broader effort to benefit from foreign election interference, including Russia’s in 2016.
Racist pilot blames ‘anger issues’ after getting busted for spreading pro-Trump graffiti at Florida airport
According to Florida authorities, a pilot allegedly scrawled racist, pro-Trump graffiti in restroom stalls and parking elevators at the Tallahassee International Airport, NBC News reports.
James Ellis Dees, 53, has been charged with nine counts of criminal mischief for the graffiti that reportedly disparaged African Americans and Hispanics. Some of the vandalism included the phrase, "Send them ALL Back." Other slogans such as "MAGA" and "#TRUMP4EVER," were found in several locations around the airport.
Breaking Banner
#AdamSchiffROCKS trends nationwide as House manager begins the prosecution of Donald Trump
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee spent two hours and twenty minutes on his opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), in his role as lead impeachment manager, laid out the case of why the House of Representatives concluded that Trump should be removed from office following his Senate impeachment trial.
Schiff, who has a reputation as a somewhat-boring former prosecutor, impressed people watching the hearings to the point where "Adam Schiff Rocks" trended nationwide on Twitter.