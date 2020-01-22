Racist pilot blames ‘anger issues’ after getting busted for spreading pro-Trump graffiti at Florida airport

According to Florida authorities, a pilot allegedly scrawled racist, pro-Trump graffiti in restroom stalls and parking elevators at the Tallahassee International Airport, NBC News reports.

James Ellis Dees, 53, has been charged with nine counts of criminal mischief for the graffiti that reportedly disparaged African Americans and Hispanics. Some of the vandalism included the phrase, “Send them ALL Back.” Other slogans such as “MAGA” and “#TRUMP4EVER,” were found in several locations around the airport.

Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, issued a statement saying that Dees’ actions “in no way reflect the values of Endeavor Air and this individual is no longer employed by the airline.”

When the graffiti first began showing up, investigators installed cameras around the airport, which led police to Dees. According to court records, Dees admitted to being the one behind the graffiti when he was questioned.

“Dees stated that he has been going through a ‘really rough time’ and has anger issues,” Tallahassee police officer Keith Campbell told NBC News.