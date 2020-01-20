‘Racist white man’ Donald Trump destroyed for making MLK Day about himself
President Donald Trump supposedly was “preparing for Davos” on Monday but spent an extraordinary amount of time tweeting. It was bound to happen: he made Martin Luther King Day about himself.
Although King’s actual birthday is January 15, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in January of each year, which this year happens to be January 20, when America’s presidents are sworn in to office every four years.
Trump couldn’t resist.
“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” he tweeted. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”
Note how not only did Trump make the day about himself, he made his inauguration more important than honoring Dr. King’s birth.
Earlier in the day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked Trump being impeached to the injustices Dr. King fought.
We’re not going to challenge Trump’s economic assertions, but many took a moment to challenge how offensive it is to equate one’s self with the American civil rights icon.
And of course, Trump makes MLK Day about himself.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 20, 2020
hey remember when you and your Klansman father were fined by the federal government in 1973 for refusing to rent any of your crappy apartments to black people? good times, right? now what were you saying about Martin Luther King my dude
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 20, 2020
You’ve got to laugh when Donald Trump makes a play for the Black and Hispanic vote with employment statistics. President Obama took black unemployment from 17% to 7% and Hispanic unemployment from 13% to 5% but Donald Trump tries to fool everyone and take credit
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 20, 2020
“How can I make MLK Jr. Day about me, a racist white man? I’VE GOT IT” https://t.co/1My26oDHqa
— Wesley Moncrief (@wrmoncrief) January 20, 2020
Only Trump could make MLK day all about him.
Pathetic.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 20, 2020
Your inauguration crowd was *tiny* compared with Obama’s. #MLKDay
— Adrian Wapcaplet (@AdrianWapcapIet) January 20, 2020
Alexa, show me an example of narcissism: https://t.co/qBMfmEYVU2
— Jim (@JimmyHumps) January 20, 2020
A tale of two Presidents. pic.twitter.com/W9AP3OR9dz
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 20, 2020
Florida man makes day commemorating the life of Civil Rights leader about himself. https://t.co/9LM7vCISXW
— x – Michael Welchans (@mwelchanshfa) January 20, 2020
Extremely inappropriate, even by the standards of this imbecile https://t.co/H37vWzTeft
— Carl Ritter (@CarlWRitter) January 20, 2020
“Today is also MLK Day” https://t.co/hS53g1v3JS
— Francesco Fontemaggi (@ffontemaggi) January 20, 2020
Racist birther who lost the popular vote couldn't help himself today. https://t.co/FG9YfUwPvC
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) January 20, 2020
