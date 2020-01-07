Rand Paul blasts Suleimani killing as a threat to national security: ‘There will be an escalation’
On Fox News Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), usually a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, harshly criticized the strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, warning that it will endanger American national security and bring the United States closer to war with Iran.
“If you’re asking yourself, will there be attacks on America, I think there’s much more likely to be attacks now with his death,” said Paul, who is known for a noninterventionist streak that cuts against his party on some key foreign policy issues. “But you also have to ask, if anybody thinks there’s a possibility that diplomacy would work, how it’s going to work when you kill the major general of another country.”
“I think what we’ve done is taken diplomacy off the table, and the only possibility now is military escalation,” added Paul. “It’s unknown how much military escalation, but I think there will be an escalation.”
Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point pic.twitter.com/pwui1TSbmm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020
Meghan McCain flies off the rails during clash over Lindsey Graham’s ethics
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out Meghan McCain for justifying Sen. Lindsey Graham's shifting political ethics.
The South Carolina Republican claimed in 1999 that witnesses must testify at the Senate impeachment trial for Bill Clinton, but he's taking the opposite position for the pending trial of President Donald Trump.
"It's political," McCain said. "He's on one side in 1999 and another side in 2019."
Hostin pointed out that the law hadn't changed in the last 20 years.
"I understand, but the law is the law," she said. "The law is the law."
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that Graham's poll numbers had risen since hitching his political wagon to Trump's, and McCain offered some personal insight on her late father's friend.
Pompeo flails in disastrous press conference when unable to defend claim Suleimani assassination was due to ‘imminent’ threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is unable to defend his and the Trump administration's claim that the assassination of a top Iranian general was necessary due to an "imminent" threat of attack. Pompeo stumbled during a Tuesday morning press conference when asked by a reporter to be "specific" about what the threat was and where it came from.
Sec. Pompeo could only say there were "multiple pieces of information" that were presented to President Trump to justify the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who is widely considered to be a terrorist. He claimed there were "continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans."
Commentary
The troubling roots of Cambridge Analytica’s psychological manipulation of voters
We continue our discussion of data harvesting, targeted advertising and voter manipulation — practices used by firms like Cambridge Analytica. The secretive data firm collapsed in May 2018 after The Observer newspaper revealed the company had harvested some 87 million Facebook profiles without the users’ knowledge or consent to sway voters to support Trump during the 2016 campaign. A new trove of internal Cambridge Analytica documents and emails are being posted on Twitter detailing the company’s operations, including its work with President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. We speak with Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, co-directors of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary “The Great Hack”; Brittany Kaiser, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower featured in “The Great Hack” and author of “Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower’s Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again”; and Emma Briant, a visiting research associate in human rights at Bard College. Her upcoming book is titled “Propaganda Machine: Inside Cambridge Analytica and the Digital Influence Industry.”