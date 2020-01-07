Rand Paul blasts Suleimani killing as a threat to national security: ‘There will be an escalation’

On Fox News Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), usually a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, harshly criticized the strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, warning that it will endanger American national security and bring the United States closer to war with Iran.

“If you’re asking yourself, will there be attacks on America, I think there’s much more likely to be attacks now with his death,” said Paul, who is known for a noninterventionist streak that cuts against his party on some key foreign policy issues. “But you also have to ask, if anybody thinks there’s a possibility that diplomacy would work, how it’s going to work when you kill the major general of another country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think what we’ve done is taken diplomacy off the table, and the only possibility now is military escalation,” added Paul. “It’s unknown how much military escalation, but I think there will be an escalation.”

Watch below:

Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point pic.twitter.com/pwui1TSbmm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020