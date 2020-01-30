Quantcast
Connect with us

Rand Paul will ‘insist’ on question about whistleblower after John Roberts blocks him: spokesperson

Published

1 min ago

on

A spokesperson for Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday declared that the Kentucky Republican will “insist” on asking impeachment trial lawyers about a government whistleblower over the objections of Chief Justice John Roberts.

The chief justice, who is overseeing President Donald Trump’s Senate trial, reportedly blocked a question about the whistleblower on Wednesday that was asked by Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Paul’s spokesperson said that he would “insist” on asking the question. It was not immediately clear how the senator intends to force the issue.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The president will come hunting for their heads’: Former Trump official explains why the White House is terrified

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci welcomed former national security director John Bolton "under the bus" now that he is getting treated like a pariah for blowing the whistle on Donald Trump's Ukraine corruption.

With the president claiming Bolton "begged" for his former job because no one else would hire him, Fox News personalities also jumped on him by saying he is working in concert with his longtime foes -- the Democrats -- in an effort to discredit him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s very emotional’: Jim Inhofe warns Senate to consider feelings of ‘human being’ John Bolton

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma worried on Thursday that Democrats are not taking enough time to consider the feelings of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose potential testimony is at issue in the Senate.

“Right now, he’s very emotional about this," Inhofe said. "He is a human being so he does have sensitivities.”

“It’s a matter of the the real motive of the side of the House prosecutors to string this thing out interminably," the senator added.

Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether Bolton will testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Digging their own graves’: Conservative warns GOP will get slaughtered in 2020 if they block John Bolton

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Examiner columnist Quin Hillyer has issued a dire warning for Republicans: Call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial or risk getting slaughtered in the 2020 election.

"Senate Republicans are digging their own graves," he writes at the start of his latest column. "If Republicans do not allow at least a few witnesses into the Senate impeachment trial, they will pay a heavy political price if evidence emerges later proving deep corruption by President Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image