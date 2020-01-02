READ IT: New trove of Mueller memos released summarizing interviews with White House officials

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News released their third cache of secret documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
These documents, which BuzzFeed obtained by suing under the Freedom of Information Act, summarize interviews Mueller’s team undertook from White House officials.
According to BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold, “BuzzFeed News is pursuing five separate lawsuits to pry loose all the subpoenas and search warrants that Mueller’s team executed, as well as all emails, memos, letters, talking points, legal opinions, and financial records it generated. In short, we asked for all communications of any kind that passed through the special counsel’s office. We also requested all the documents that would reveal the discussions among Attorney General Bill Barr, former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, and other high-ranking officials about whether to charge Trump with obstruction.”
You can read the latest cache of documents here.
