READ IT: Pentagon statement confirms Iran struck two bases hosting US troops with ballistic missiles

In a statement, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman released a statement confirming the scale of the attack on U.S. military forces by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq,” read the statement. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” continued the statement.

Read the full text below:

