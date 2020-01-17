‘Relentlessly obsessed’ Trump blasted for ‘craven’ decision to gut Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch rules on her birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility “because they know their children best.”
But according to President Trump’s critics on Twitter, the move is just another vindictive attempt to reverse any and all accomplishments that came out of the Obama White House:
Everything Trump does has to do with Obama.
Everything.
— Sean “Not Your Neolib” Seeräuber (@raffine9) January 17, 2020
This isn’t about improving the health of youth in America, it’s about Trump trying to reverse Michelle Obama’s effort. This administration is evil. #TrumpSchoolMenu
— Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) January 17, 2020
BTW Trump did this on Michelle Obama’s birthday – clearly it’s by design bc she was pushing for healthier school lunches: USDA proposes changing school menus to allow more fries and fewer vegetables, reversing a Michelle Obama effort https://t.co/iYswiZftza
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 17, 2020
The Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama’s school lunch healthy rules on her birthday.
Trump Remains Relentlessly Obsessed With Obama. https://t.co/6muT6KXgln pic.twitter.com/zTM7tT74ZP
— Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) January 17, 2020
I miss @MichelleObama and loathe these vindictive, repugnant, craven, shit-for-brains Republicans that lack the decency to do the right thing and the dignity to recognize it.
Among Trump’s worst crimes is the irreparable damage he’s inflicting on our children and the climate. https://t.co/yA6XDRHj0O
— Josh Long (龙之春, जोश, Джош Лонг, جوش لونق) (@starbuxman) January 17, 2020
I do, Trump has a sick obsession with of the Obama’s. I just didn’t think he would make school lunches unhealthy. https://t.co/MkXk5roNrq
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 17, 2020
Trump and the @GOP remain obsessed with trying to completely erase the Obama’s and what they did for us from our history.
I have a better idea, let’s try to completely erase those who think this way from our history…in November.
— Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) January 17, 2020
OK, just look at this, face value. On Michelle Obama’s birthday, the roll-back is scheduled to be officially enacted. Timed perfectly for that. What does that say? It’s petty vindictiveness, something Trump has brashly shown the Obamas at every turn. This is really despicable. https://t.co/GPXJ6IZsTM
— 🌐 Agent K ➖👁️ 👓 📡 👽 ➖🌊 (@gary_kline) January 17, 2020
Because Ms. Obama was trying to help kids eat healthier and move more, Trump decides to make them more obese and less active. https://t.co/5tJMXtE0SU
— MalamaHonua (@honua_malama) January 17, 2020
