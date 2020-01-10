Republican Greg Abbott wastes no time in making Texas first state to ban refugees after Trump executive order
The Lone Star state’s motto is “friendship,” but Republicans there want to be left alone – at least when it comes to refugees.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wasted no time in making the nation’s second-largest state the first to ban refugees from settling anywhere within its massive 268,000 square mile boundaries. (Only Alaska is bigger.)
Abbott, whose a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is taking advantage of a Trump executive order that purports to allow states to refuse refugees the right to resettle. The Trump administration effectively lowered the number of refugees entering the country in 2019 to 30,000 – a 70 percent drop from Obama-era levels. The White House under the direction of top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist, is working to make that number even lower.
A federal judge this week “voiced skepticism,” The Wall Street Journal reports, if Trump’s executive order is legal.
PBS Newshour adds that governors in 42 states across the nation signaled they are willing to accept refugees.
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace rips ‘communications calamity’ at the White House as they cannot ‘get their stories straight’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a White House communications director for the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq War to analyze the Trump administration's "communications calamity" during the new hostilities with Iran.
"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms today in a letter to her colleagues that she will submit the two articles of impeachment next week," Wallace reported. "The House impeached Donald Trump, of course, for abusing his power while carrying out U.S. foreign policy."
"As the president himself faced with his closest brush yet with the possibility of war, one can't but help but wonder if he used withholding the aid with any remorse. One Trump ally told me last night, 'he has zero capacity for empathy' so I'm guessing the answer is slim to none on that front," Wallace noted.
Trump supporters are ‘stuck in a bad relationship’: columnist reveals why it’s like they’re in a ‘cult’
In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times this Friday, Virginia Heffernan argues that while America has seen charlatans peddle lies to the public before in exchange for loyal followings, "at no time in history have so many Americans been drawn to what’s looking increasingly like a cult."
According to Heffernan, Trump's critics using the term "cult" to describe his following are not simply being hyperbolic.
"What the cult diagnosis may lack in scholarly rigor, it makes up for in explanatory power," Heffernan writes. "When polled, far too many Republicans come across as having abandoned their commitment to libertarianism, family values or simple logic in favor of Trump worship."
‘Rue David Bowie’: Rock legend to have street named after him in Paris
A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on Friday.
"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told AFP.
The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie who died in 2016, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.
"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.
Bowie who created such enduring hits as "Heroes" and "Space Oddity", "had a strong link with the city of lights", he added