Republican Joni Ernst tells Mitch McConnell to start working with Democrats on impeachment

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is another endangered Republican running for reelection in 2020. She joined with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) in complaining about the process of impeachment unfolding in the U.S. Senate.

In a Politico report Monday, Ernst told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) it was time to start working with Democrats instead of against them.

“We need to start working together on procedures,” said Ernst.

Fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said that she wants to wait and see after opening statements. That flies in the face of what Americans have said they want.

As the new Quinnipiac University shows that 51 percent of voters support impeachment, while 46 percent believe he should be convicted and removed from office. A full 66 percent of Americans want John Bolton to testify, which shows alarming support for a fair trial with witnesses.

McConnell was once confident he could get rid of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. As more information becomes available, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

